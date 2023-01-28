 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Mighty fine police work there, Lou   (wgal.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just so everyone is clear, if you have a crashed car on fire,  unless you need to save someone's life in the other crashed non burning car, wait for the freaking fire department before trying to separate them....
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I can understand someone not realizing the vehicle was not in park.  It would be dumb to assume it was in park after an accident, but can understand why some people would think so.  I can't understand how anyone would assume the parking break would be on.  I bet most drivers don't even realize it exists, and most of those that do know about it wouldn't think about it after an accident.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wheel
Chocks
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Wheel
Chocks


They're called police officers
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

potierrh: I can understand someone not realizing the vehicle was not in park.  It would be dumb to assume it was in park after an accident, but can understand why some people would think so.  I can't understand how anyone would assume the parking break would be on.  I bet most drivers don't even realize it exists, and most of those that do know about it wouldn't think about it after an accident.


Most drivers don't even know how to spell parking brake.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This just in: cops are idiots
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Random car bursts into flames rolling up against a house. It's like something from a movie or cartoon. You know, when Hans Moleman is driving and he taps a tree, a truck full of flammables, or the Edgar Allen Poe house.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cars are not supposed to explode into flames without cause in the Real World, but they don't know that.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure most well-equipped cops carry wheel chocks for this exact reason. it must be a common occurrence that cars in accidents are not in park.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Burning vehicle rolls away after crash, hits house in Dauphin County

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
