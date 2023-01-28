 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   If you had January 23rd in the office pool for "Baby New Year Of The South Dakota Panhandle", come pick up your...$20 Beef Bucks & "Miami Of South Dakota" swag   (plaintalk.net) divider line
21
    More: Sappy, Racism, Clyde Draco, Sanford Medical Center Vermillion, Report' link, eyewitness accounts, Clyde, racism, pounds  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2023 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clyde and his family were presented with a welcome bag from Sanford Vermillion as well as a wide variety of wonderful First Baby of the New Year gifts donated by many Vermillion businesses:

• Ace Hardware - safety gate, latches and plugs
• American Family Insurance - blanket
• Charlie's Bookstore & Fan Shop - USD swag gift basket
• CorTrust Bank - swag + $50 savings account certificate
• Dairy Queen - 8" ice cream cake gift certificate
• Farm Bureau Financial Services Jon Cole - $20 chamber bucks
• First Bank & Trust - $100 higher learning fund certificate
• First Dakota National Bank - $10 chamber/$20 beef bucks; onesie outfits
• H&R Block - swag
• Indigo - two hour spa time gift certificate
• Jimmy John's - two sandwich certificates
• Knutson Family Dentistry - Anti-colic bottle, toothbrush, teether, outfit
• Mister Smiths - $20 gift card
• Old Lumber Company - $50 gift card
• Pied Pipers - $40 gift card
• Pizza Ranch - blanket, four adult buffets
• Prairie Moon Herbs - herbal tea gift pkg.
• Pressing Matters - $25 gift card
• Red Bird Balloons - balloon gift
• Sanford Vermillion - Sanford Vermillion swag
• Szuszie's Skin Care & Electrolysis - one mini facial gift certificate
• Triumph Chiropractic & Wellness - $150 gift certificate
• Thread & Ink - two tumblers
• USD Foundation - USD blanket and onesie
• USD Scottish Rite Speech-Language & Hearing Clinic - gift certificate
• Vermillion Area Dance Organization - yoga punch card
• Vermillion Chamber of Commerce - "Miami of SD" swag, $50 chamber bucks
• Vermillion Parks & Recreation - $50 2022 season pass gift certificate
• Vermillion Public Library - board books
• Vermillion Theaters - two movie passes, large popcorn certificate
• Walmart - diapers, wipes, onsies, pants, bottles, socks
• Wynie Mae's - $20 gift card

Not a bad haul for a small town. Good for them!
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work Vermilion.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oooh, Pizza Ranch, for all your buffet pizza, fried chicken and cowboy/jesus bric-a-brac.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pictured are Gazmyne, Clyde, Tyler and Zayden

yikes
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I give my congratulations to Mrs. and Mr. Grosz and welcome their son into the world.

That's quite a haul. How poor are the demographics in that part of the world?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
South Dakota has a panhandle?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really got a booming birth rate there
 
Cubs300
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sgygus: South Dakota has a panhandle?


South Dakota calls that a panhandle???
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cubs300: Sgygus: South Dakota has a panhandle?

South Dakota calls that a panhandle???


Umm. Canada?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something's farky:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sgygus: South Dakota has a panhandle?


I grew up like 50 miles from Vermillion and I never heard that area called a panhandle.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Congrats from Sanford Medical Center, ya big dummy!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think I'd call that a panhandle; it's pretty close to South Dakota's wang though:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's more like the taint of South Dakota.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's nice. I think all babies should be given a baby box at birth.

Finland:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Scotland:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I don't think I'd call that a panhandle; it's pretty close to South Dakota's wang though:

[Fark user image image 425x443]

It's more like the taint of South Dakota.


Some panhandles are growers
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd like to thank the citizens of this area for doing their part to control population growth.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And the first baby of 2023 is born to parents who look like a desk in detention.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Vermillion Area Dance Organization - yoga punch card

LOL what a scam. No one is required to have a license or card to be able to punch yoga people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It's nice. I think all babies should be given a baby box at birth.

Finland:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

Scotland:
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Also Scotland:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's fare the mum n' da.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It's nice. I think all babies should be given a baby box at birth.

Finland:
[Fark user image 850x566]

Scotland:
[Fark user image 850x566]


USA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vermillion? Sorry, not Vermillion Bay, so I care less.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.