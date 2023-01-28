 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Father, I am disappointed at your drunkenness. And I will keep hammering on you about this   (straitstimes.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...So when Kshivadarrshini Karunanethi was woken up one morning by the sound of cans falling over..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, don't f*cking piss on the couch
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"He was discharged on Jan 9, 2020, and was prescribed antibiotics and painkillers"

That should solve the drinking problem for sure
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's lucky Singapore doesn't have a tough justice system.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Long ago had a former friend who was an uncontrolled drunk. He charged at another friend in his drunken rage, the attackee laid on his back and used his legs to propel mr.drunk ten feet onto his face. He also asked to crash on our couch, which he peed severely, and denied it when confronted. Sorry Bobbo, no more crashing at our apartment because you don't understand what your overdrinking does to our property and your reputation...great painter but a terrible drunk far too often...
 
raulzero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was he totally hammered?
 
