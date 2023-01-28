 Skip to content
(Toronto Sun)   Stabababababababa Spadina Bus   (torontosun.com) divider line
5
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just here to give subby a +1 on the reference
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A well adapted niche headline. +1 subby
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What type of demon would try to make someone shuffle off this mortal coil by stabbing them on a bus?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a shame. I always enjoyed the way the Spadina street car would pop up from the underground station onto University like a little metro jack in the box.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nailed to the perch: A well adapted niche headline. +1 subby


That niche is almost exclusively dudes in their fifties from Toronto, so I certainly got a kick...
 
