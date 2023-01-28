 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   Newark, New Jersey is ranked the 2nd dirtiest city in the U.S. Philthydelphia would like to have a word   (nj1015.com) divider line
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Philadelphia isn't even close
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I give the urine smell an 8 out of 10 - Bill Burr on Philty.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mangoose: I give the urine smell an 8 out of 10 - Bill Burr on Philty.


The urine smell on the Philly subway system will make you want to vomit.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Newark Airport.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think Newark is bad, you shoulda seen Oldark!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Gary, IN?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe New Port Richey is too small to qualify but that's a filthy town
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: What about Gary, IN?


Nope. Only Indianapolis, Indiana made the list.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Am I a joke to you?!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's okay.
//I can say it.
///Detroit is home for me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's Filth-adelphia, Subby.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was Camden too small to make the list?
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have you been to DRRRRRRTY south?!

I mean, come ON!  It's IN THE NAME!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah Newark is grimy. Good Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian and Argentinian food in the Ironbound though. Haven't been down there in a while.
 
eagles95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Mangoose: I give the urine smell an 8 out of 10 - Bill Burr on Philty.

The urine smell on the Philly subway system will make you want to vomit.


Compared to NYC, SEPTA smells like chocolate chip cookies
 
zerkalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's always stinky in Philadelphia
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Foul, fetid, fuming, foggy, filthy
Philadelphia
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: [Fark user image 700x530]


That would be Baltimore.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm in Newark right now (King's Family Restaurant, Clinton Avenue - Halal Diner) with my wife! I don't smell anything bad here. Food is good though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm in Newark right now (King's Family Restaurant, Clinton Avenue - Halal Diner) with my wife! I don't smell anything bad here. Food is good though.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I'm trying to watch tv, can you please tell your arteries to harden a little quieter please?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I debate this list.  Passaic, only a few miles from Newark is definitely dirtier.  A lot of Paterson, NJ too.  And Camden, NJ?  A hellhole.  And in Elizabeth, NJ?  The air itself is dirty.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a 24 layover in Philly back in 2018, and I have to be honest.....

I had a great time.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Even if I wasn't in Newark, I'd know I was in Newark!"
/ obscure?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ugh...I have to fly in/out of Newark later this year for my Grandmother's funeral.

Thankfully the service is 30 miles away from EWR.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Add me to the "how the fark is Camden not on that list?" Team
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby and article writer have never been to East St Louis IL or Cairo IL...

Illinois FTW
 
mrbowlingalley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who did the ranking? That clickbait NJ.com website? Believe nothing they say.
 
