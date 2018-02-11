 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man has problem with certain cartoon character being on brown sugar label at grocery store. How bad could it be?   (local10.com) divider line
74
•       •       •

74 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Outraged I get, disturbed not so much.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a product from another country. So I am not surprised.

While working in Qatar, I saw old time Tom & Jerry and other cartoons from my childhood and earlier on Doha TV that were racial insensitive or outright racist. But, considering Qataris pay for everyone from other countries to do their work for them, I wasn't surprised.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The man said he paid an artist some 20 years ago to come up with the image

... If someone had told me that was directly copied from a cartoon 100 years ago, I'd in no way have been surprised.
But tbh I'd actually be more surprised if it WAS original.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
timesofsicily.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to look it up
Image nsfw

Because azucar morena just means brown sugar, so GIS and scroll.


The bigger question is:
How come you taste so good?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm outraged. I was expecting her to much much hotter.
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?


Everyone's just a little bit racist...
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?


There's a ton of racism against African and indigenous people down there.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown sugar, how come you taste so good?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw hell no
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's from the DR, so maybe take it up with them?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a teensy bit racist
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that stuff sold in the markets down in New Orleans?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, am slightly perturbed by the unrealistic portrayals of bimbos as diminutive cute cartoon bears with eyelashes. /jk
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boricua, morena ...

Big Pun - Still Not a Player (Official Video) ft. Joe
Youtube 7Xue-dOOLiY


Also, holy living f*ck how is that being sold in 2023? Will the defenders in that insane pickaninny-wallpaper thread we had some time ago be back to defend this, too?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: [timesofsicily.com image 376x281]


You know those heads didn't have half as much to do with the ending of the show as I thought they would.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, La Morena is having none of your bullsh*t.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: It's a product from another country. So I am not surprised.


These were available from a shop in my town in France just this past summer:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let him watch anime.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The man said he paid an artist some 20 years ago to come up with the image; he said he does not find it offensive."

Oh, I guess that settles it, then. Settle down, people! It's not racist, sheesh. 🙄

Also, 20 years ago was still the 21st century. This imagery was considered offensive by most of society for several decades by that point. So this guy commissioned a racist illustration long after it has been established that this imagery racist as f*ck.

But it's okay, because he doesn't think it's racist.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: I'm outraged. I was expecting her to much much hotter.
[townsquare.media image 850x566]


It's probably code for dirty heroin.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?


Go ahead, but the DR isn't in South America so they might take offense at being called South Americans.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jagganath
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's from the DR, so maybe take it up with them?


You'd think if they were bright enough to get through med school they'd know better.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: Jagganath


Username doesn't quite check out...?
 
estrange666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using black people as mascots for sugar products is especially ugly, given the history of that industry.  It'd be less offensive to put them on cotton.  It's literally bragging about slavery and using that association to sell a product...because what else is so damn black about sugar that that same trope is found on a wide variety of sugars and sugary things all throughout every supermarket in America?

But people just don't know that history at all and of course teaching it has proven to be "controversial".  No of course most people are like, "What's the big deal, Mammy is nice and I really like syrup."

What's got me confused is why people aren't saying anything about Aunt Jemima or the rest.  OK, this one is quite a bit more THAT styling of cartoon but its really the same damn thing.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's from the DR, so maybe take it up with them?


ftfa,The cane is from Dominican Republic, the product is packaged in Puerto Rico
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

estrange666: What's got me confused is why people aren't saying anything about Aunt Jemima or the rest.



Are you cereal?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid I had an aunt that had various versions of these antique ads hanging up in her house


Fark user imageView Full Size


She would also say the tag line all the time if something tasted good.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned Puerto Rico is a foreign country and in South America. Thanks, Fark!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Woo.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

estrange666: What's got me confused is why people aren't saying anything about Aunt Jemima or the rest.


Aunt Jemima?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Today I learned Puerto Rico is a foreign country and in South America. Thanks, Fark!


Dominican Republic according to label, that's what people are talking about.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Necessary......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

estrange666: Using black people as mascots for sugar products is especially ugly, given the history of that industry.  It'd be less offensive to put them on cotton.


Let's not create degrees of acceptable racism, please.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

berylman: I, for one, am slightly perturbed by the unrealistic portrayals of bimbos as diminutive cute cartoon bears with eyelashes. /jk
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x195]


Especially when EVERYONE just KNOWS they're all BLONDES?......(runs away)
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: Mithraic_bullshiat: Jagganath

Username doesn't quite check out...?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: jaytkay: Today I learned Puerto Rico is a foreign country and in South America. Thanks, Fark!

Dominican Republic according to label, that's what people are talking about.


DR is where the sugar comes from, but the packaging is done in PR.

Not really clear why they needed to tell us where the sugar came from...
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?


How much longer do you think it will be until lighter skinned South Americans are considered white? Keep in mind at one time Irish, Italians/Mediterranean people and Middle Easterners/North Africans  were all considered not white, but since the 1940's all of these people are now considered white according to the US census, and a lot of it is based on how you identify.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Also, La Morena is having none of your bullsh*t.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


When I saw that it was from Azucar Morena, my first thought was, "The same people who put that sassy, tired-of-your-bullshiat queen on their label?!"
 
estrange666
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Today I learned Puerto Rico is a foreign country and in South America. Thanks, Fark!


It's actually a US colony and not its own country.  Every so often there's an effort to gain their independence but it's yet to succeed.  I could be wrong, but I think the problem is still that most of the residents want to stay a colony and not that the US won't let them.  Trump almost changed their minds.  There's also an occasional effort to upgrade them to status of state but I don't see that happening ever (US citizens wouldn't allow it).

That's why it was especially egregious that Trump wouldn't help them when that hurricane hit and when so many here were like, "Their country, their responsibility."
 
strutin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: jaytkay: Today I learned Puerto Rico is a foreign country and in South America. Thanks, Fark!

Dominican Republic according to label, that's what people are talking about.


well, that's considered part of North America.
(Central America and the Caribbean islands usually are, anyway)
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?

How much longer do you think it will be until lighter skinned South Americans are considered white? Keep in mind at one time Irish, Italians/Mediterranean people and Middle Easterners/North Africans  were all considered not white, but since the 1940's all of these people are now considered white according to the US census, and a lot of it is based on how you identify.


Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are both in North America.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The sugar is from the Dominican but it was packed in Puerto Rico.

Frankly, the Dominican might make more sense if that's where the image was created given the, uh... occasional people there...

nbcsports.comView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB: These are salt and pepper shakers that were popular in the 1950s, and probably before and beyond.

image.invaluable.comView Full Size


Here's what that packaging made me recall...

My friend's mom had an antique shop in upstate NY. She had numerous sets of them that she got from estate sales, flea markets, etc. Eventually she took them out of the store but kept them in a curio cabinet in her dining room. I have no idea what happened to them - it's been many years since I've been in her house and she has since passed. Even as a teenager, the sight and sheer number of them was just plain weird. Strange. Bizarre. Weirder still is that she was one of the kindest people I've ever known and not the slightest bit racist.

I'm not sure what my point is, other than, yeah, there is such a thing as systemic racism, and images and depictions can be incredibly offensive, even if, or especially if, you don't think they are.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: punkwrestler: Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?

How much longer do you think it will be until lighter skinned South Americans are considered white? Keep in mind at one time Irish, Italians/Mediterranean people and Middle Easterners/North Africans  were all considered not white, but since the 1940's all of these people are now considered white according to the US census, and a lot of it is based on how you identify.

Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are both in North America.


I know that, the person I was responding to mentioned South America.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Now here's the conundrum: do you accuse South Americans of being racist bastards or does that make you a racist bastard?


South Americans?

It's a Dominican product packaged in PR.  Not sure where South America comes in.
 
estrange666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: estrange666: What's got me confused is why people aren't saying anything about Aunt Jemima or the rest.

Aunt Jemima?

[Fark user image 312x162]


LOL.  Today I learned that 6 months ago they finally stopped that crap.  Now that the biggest one has, maybe others will follow.
 
