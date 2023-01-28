 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Tennessee sheriff suspends two deputies, new investigation ordered in Tyre Nichols case after the viewing of the FIST-BUMP   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the Sheriffs' website:

It is the mission of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Shelby County, Tennessee, to preserve the peace, to maintain a safe and secure jail and to prevent crime and disorder while constantly guarding personal liberties as prescribed by law.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee sheriff suspends two deputies, new investigation ordered in Tyre Nichols case after the viewing of the FIST-BUMP the viewing of the crime was available to the public writ large
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: "MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"


I've heard enough about the video that I have no interest in watching it.

hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work for Shelby County Sheriff rescue squad before I came out.

I left after coming out, after several episodes of issues: being disciplined for telling someone to fark off who was following me at an event and yelling slurs at me; finding out several of my coworkers and reserve deputies were plotting to frag me on a scene if they got the chance.

I literally heard one of the reserve deputy admins refer to missing people as the n word several times during my time there.

I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Absolutely none of this surprises me. None at all.

The problems in Memphis are multi agency. They're multi-level. And they're decades old.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: skybird659: "MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"

I've heard enough about the video that I have no interest in watching it.

webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.


Sounds like you are part of the problem...
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: "MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"


That's cute.
And you wonder why people want to burn shiat down...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: I used to work for Shelby County Sheriff rescue squad before I came out.

I left after coming out, after several episodes of issues: being disciplined for telling someone to fark off who was following me at an event and yelling slurs at me; finding out several of my coworkers and reserve deputies were plotting to frag me on a scene if they got the chance.

I literally heard one of the reserve deputy admins refer to missing people as the n word several times during my time there.

I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Absolutely none of this surprises me. None at all.

The problems in Memphis are multi agency. They're multi-level. And they're decades old.


Depressingly, this will likely not be enough to change anything.  The officers involved may face some consequences, but that's about it.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...


I was a search and rescue technician called to search the river for bodies. I had nothing to do with anything they did.

Who do you think spoke out that he was about to die?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking pieces of shiat.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: hardinparamedic: I used to work for Shelby County Sheriff rescue squad before I came out.

I left after coming out, after several episodes of issues: being disciplined for telling someone to fark off who was following me at an event and yelling slurs at me; finding out several of my coworkers and reserve deputies were plotting to frag me on a scene if they got the chance.

I literally heard one of the reserve deputy admins refer to missing people as the n word several times during my time there.

I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Absolutely none of this surprises me. None at all.

The problems in Memphis are multi agency. They're multi-level. And they're decades old.

Depressingly, this will likely not be enough to change anything.  The officers involved may face some consequences, but that's about it.


Is Amy Weirich still in charge down there? Knowing her she'd intentionally throw the case.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...


Concern noted, Lazarus. Too afraid to use your main account?
 
95629
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda surprised that people driving around unmarked cars, dressed like they're going to war, aren't out there protecting and serving their community.

It should be illegal for police cars to be anything except high visibility and clearly marked.  They should be easy to find when you need help and are looking for someone you can trust.  Not hidden ready to pounce on society.

Not sure why protecting and serving the community requires you to dress, and carry equipment, every single day in a manner that would be appropriate in an active combat zone.  Then people act surprised when they stop viewing the population as a group they are trusted to protect and instead view them as an enemy to be crushed.

Save the wannabe Seal Team 6 crap for they few rare situations that it is needed.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...

I was a search and rescue technician called to search the river for bodies. I had nothing to do with anything they did.

Who do you think spoke out that he was about to die?


Calling yourself 'someone' is a bit strange, but whatever. It's been done before.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

webct_god: hardinparamedic: webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...

I was a search and rescue technician called to search the river for bodies. I had nothing to do with anything they did.

Who do you think spoke out that he was about to die?

Calling yourself 'someone' is a bit strange, but whatever. It's been done before.


yeah, I'm reliving a lot of trauma I experienced - and I was a white paramedic.  I can't imagine what it's like down there for their "undesirables".

My grammar may not be the best. I gotta tell you I don't care, tbh. Either way I'm telling what I experienced. Your approval or lack thereof means nothing.
 
dywed88
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the police had this video for weeks doing their investigation and were so worried about the public backlash but nobody ever through that the pigs celebrating over their dying victim was a problem until now?

And this was such a big deal that the sheriff apparently didn't even view the video until it was publicly released?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It absolutely does seem like a police officer, arriving to this crime scene where a man was beaten to death, and instead of leaping into action and stopping the offenders, but rather congratulated them, would indeed be aiding and abetting the murder. The other officers should probably be charged with accessory to murder.
 
squidloe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Straight up murder and they celebrated it.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

webct_god: hardinparamedic: webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...

I was a search and rescue technician called to search the river for bodies. I had nothing to do with anything they did.

Who do you think spoke out that he was about to die?

Calling yourself 'someone' is a bit strange, but whatever. It's been done before.


1. Get caught making asinine statement.
2. Try to distract with non sequitur rhetorical point.
3. Just shut up and let a professional with relevant experience maybe inform your stupid ass for once.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe the President should establish a national police board; this is sickening. How can this unit exist in 2023?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

webct_god: hardinparamedic: webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...

I was a search and rescue technician called to search the river for bodies. I had nothing to do with anything they did.

Who do you think spoke out that he was about to die?

Calling yourself 'someone' is a bit strange, but whatever. It's been done before.


Imagine being the age that you are, and acting the way that you do for attention.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah?  The deputies? Maybe look into the people responsible for hiring, for supervising these dirtbags.  You don't get to pretend that they didn't know.  You have more than one of these a$$holes and everybody around them knows what they are - it's no godamn secret, it's no fk'n surprise.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Maybe the President should establish a national police board; this is sickening. How can this unit exist in 2023?


Rodney King was 32 years and 5 presidents ago. Same as it ever was.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
95629:

In war, soldiers wearing false uniforms or civilian clothing can be summarily executed for espionage.

I offer this bit of trivia for educational porpoises. 🐬
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Again, demilitarize the police.  They shouldn't be looking at citizens as enemies, that need to be eradicated...
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

95629: Kinda surprised that people driving around unmarked cars, dressed like they're going to war, aren't out there protecting and serving their community.

It should be illegal for police cars to be anything except high visibility and clearly marked.  They should be easy to find when you need help and are looking for someone you can trust.  Not hidden ready to pounce on society.

Not sure why protecting and serving the community requires you to dress, and carry equipment, every single day in a manner that would be appropriate in an active combat zone.  Then people act surprised when they stop viewing the population as a group they are trusted to protect and instead view them as an enemy to be crushed.

Save the wannabe Seal Team 6 crap for they few rare situations that it is needed.


There are people who get into that line of work specifically so they can do that Seal Team 6 crap, without all the physical testing, intensive training, rules of engagement, and shiat like that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Summoner101: hardinparamedic: I used to work for Shelby County Sheriff rescue squad before I came out.

I left after coming out, after several episodes of issues: being disciplined for telling someone to fark off who was following me at an event and yelling slurs at me; finding out several of my coworkers and reserve deputies were plotting to frag me on a scene if they got the chance.

I literally heard one of the reserve deputy admins refer to missing people as the n word several times during my time there.

I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Absolutely none of this surprises me. None at all.

The problems in Memphis are multi agency. They're multi-level. And they're decades old.

Depressingly, this will likely not be enough to change anything.  The officers involved may face some consequences, but that's about it.

Is Amy Weirich still in charge down there? Knowing her she'd intentionally throw the case.


You're talking about Dollar Tree Mariel Hemingway, she lost her election last year and has moved on to her next abomination.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

proteus_b: It absolutely does seem like a police officer, arriving to this crime scene where a man was beaten to death, and instead of leaping into action and stopping the offenders, but rather congratulated them, would indeed be aiding and abetting the murder. The other officers should probably be charged with accessory to murder.


Leaping into action seems a bit pointless if the guy's already dead.  Reporting to the prosecutor and handing over body camera footage seems more useful and less dangerous.

Doing nothing ever is a bit of a problem, though.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the special unit whose officers beat to death motorist Tyre Nichols. Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said Saturday that she "listened intently" to Nichols' relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: webct_god: hardinparamedic: webct_god: hardinparamedic: I literally watched MPD and SCSO try to kill a guy on Christmas 2011 after a car wreck - they proned him and forcibly restrained him on a spine board, and didn't stop until someone pointed out he was breathing 2 times a minute.

Sounds like you are part of the problem...

I was a search and rescue technician called to search the river for bodies. I had nothing to do with anything they did.

Who do you think spoke out that he was about to die?

Calling yourself 'someone' is a bit strange, but whatever. It's been done before.

Imagine being the age that you are, and acting the way that you do for attention.


On point, but dat username...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Leaping into action seems a bit pointless if the guy's already dead.  Reporting to the prosecutor and handing over body camera footage seems more useful and less dangerous


Is that what they did though [reporting it to a prosecutor or internal investigator]? I don't know. If that's the kind of work you're doing... I've always protested the ACAB attitude, but what is this unit doing, they all seem very on board with this. This isn't a case where they stopped an armed criminal fleeing a crime using incredible force---they just murdered a guy for no reason a few blocks from his mom's house.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: 95629: Kinda surprised that people driving around unmarked cars, dressed like they're going to war, aren't out there protecting and serving their community.

It should be illegal for police cars to be anything except high visibility and clearly marked.  They should be easy to find when you need help and are looking for someone you can trust.  Not hidden ready to pounce on society.

Not sure why protecting and serving the community requires you to dress, and carry equipment, every single day in a manner that would be appropriate in an active combat zone.  Then people act surprised when they stop viewing the population as a group they are trusted to protect and instead view them as an enemy to be crushed.

Save the wannabe Seal Team 6 crap for they few rare situations that it is needed.

There are people who get into that line of work specifically so they can do that Seal Team 6 crap, without all the physical testing, intensive training, rules of engagement, and shiat like that.


Maybe if police hiring procedures were changed to screen abusers and nazis OUT instead of in.

That would probably be easier done if action had been taken fifteen years ago when the FBI blew the whistle that nazis were infiltrating law enforcement, before they'd graduated to captain of the department.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Suspended" They got a paid vacation. It's like giving the dog a treat every time it bites the mailman
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skybird659: "MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"


He was hollering MOM because he was in earshot of her home.

Who was he supposed to call for help?  The cops?

I'm asking myself what I'd do if it was me in that situation.  Stopped for no reason.  Pulled from the vehicle for no reason.  Beaten to death for no reason.  And this is in the United States.  Not a country run by a ruthless dictator.  Not Russia.  Not North Korea.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cops were named, fired and charged.

Deputies are anonymous & on paid leave.

I haven't watched the video, but guessing they're white?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

95629: Not sure why protecting and serving the community requires you to dress, and carry equipment, every single day in a manner that would be appropriate in an active combat zone.


The USA is the only common law country where the police mission is "protect and serve." Every other is "serve and protect."

The USA is the only common law country where the contracts with police are for a "police force." Everywhere else it is for a "police service."

The SCOTUS and US legisaltion makes it very clear that police are for the use of force, because "protect" comes first, and service comes second. That is part of the law that explains their mission statement. Their mission, therefore, requires them (according to the case law and according to al  their training) to show up as a deployment fo force. Service comes after "the scene is secured."

Everywhere else, service comes first. The use of force is not their reason for deployment. The police are not legally allowed to show up to deploy their force, and the mere presence of a uniformed officer is legally considered the first leve of force in all the other use of force models.

That is why the US police are militarized, even though in uniform, they are still civilians. They behave as military, despite being a civil police force. The thing is, "force" and "civilian" in US law are a contradiction, and that contradiction has negated "service." that isn't a mistake or an interpretation, that is the plain text of the law and police force contracts with taxpayers, as a public service force.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good book about the history of American police by a legal historian:

https://www.amazon.ca/Democracy-Police-David-Alan-Sklansky/dp/0804755647
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One thing I can't understand.  Do any cops in the nation have teevees?  Do they watch the news on them?  Or, perhaps, it's "cop approved" news.

Maybe it's too new for cops to start getting the message that this shiat will not stand.  You will lose your job, maybe go to prison if you continue this wretched inhuman shiat.

Or they're just incapable of learnin'?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Want to help stem the police violence? Have every shooting and act of police violence result in an automatic grand jury investigation. Let that jury be the one to see the video and If need be, indict and go from there.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pounddawg: skybird659: "MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"

I've heard enough about the video that I have no interest in watching it.

[scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x540]


Coward and everyone agreeing are cowards. Watch and cringe and pay tribute to the young man who paid for everyone who turns away and says "I'm tired of seeing this". Make you uncomfortable? Tough. Turn away and know yourself for the coward that you are. EVERY act like this that is made public needs to be watched by every voter in America until it stops happening. Why do you think the liberators of WWII concentration camps made villagers march through the camps and see what they stuck there heads in the sand and allowed to happen on their doorsteps?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is considered the best scholarly book that has detailed explanations of American police procedures and their use of force, purposes;how American police are in fact no longer following a democratic model in any of their contracts or training.

https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/0199283397/


zeroflight222
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: proteus_b: It absolutely does seem like a police officer, arriving to this crime scene where a man was beaten to death, and instead of leaping into action and stopping the offenders, but rather congratulated them, would indeed be aiding and abetting the murder. The other officers should probably be charged with accessory to murder.

Leaping into action seems a bit pointless if the guy's already dead.  Reporting to the prosecutor and handing over body camera footage seems more useful and less dangerous.

Doing nothing ever is a bit of a problem, though.


IIRC, guy died in the hospital later on.  Plenty of stuff someone reasonable could do to help in the long time before medical professionals got him headed there.  Now whether anyone would feel safe enough to step in with a high risk of the same happening to them and/or getting shot...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: skybird659: "MAMMA!! MAMMA!!!"

He was hollering MOM because he was in earshot of her home.

Who was he supposed to call for help?  The cops?

I'm asking myself what I'd do if it was me in that situation.  Stopped for no reason.  Pulled from the vehicle for no reason.  Beaten to death for no reason.  And this is in the United States.  Not a country run by a ruthless dictator.  Not Russia.  Not North Korea.


George Floyd also cried out for his mother, as many others have done. In our extreme of last despair, we cry out for that first protector/comforter. It is human nature and heartbreaking.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the special unit whose officers beat to death motorist Tyre Nichols. Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said Saturday that she "listened intently" to Nichols' relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision.


"We have dissolved the SCORPION units that terrorized these "high-crime" areas. One, this will help us hide the other brutalities that have not yet been uncovered. Two, we are announcing the formation of the WOLVERINE unit that will be present in these "high-crime" areas. They can still wear Punisher stickers and insignia."
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Citizens who celebrate, condone, or just silently look away from police brutality have their goal: It is to allow police brutality to become so pervasive, and expected, that certain classes of people will withdraw to the confines of their own communities for a degree of safety and refuge.

It's basically an "anti-mixing" stance. The oppressor class is saying, What are you (of the underclass) doing out here driving / walking / going to work in our territory?

Just one interpretation.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: cheeseaholic: proteus_b: It absolutely does seem like a police officer, arriving to this crime scene where a man was beaten to death, and instead of leaping into action and stopping the offenders, but rather congratulated them, would indeed be aiding and abetting the murder. The other officers should probably be charged with accessory to murder.

Leaping into action seems a bit pointless if the guy's already dead.  Reporting to the prosecutor and handing over body camera footage seems more useful and less dangerous.

Doing nothing ever is a bit of a problem, though.

IIRC, guy died in the hospital later on.  Plenty of stuff someone reasonable could do to help in the long time before medical professionals got him headed there.  Now whether anyone would feel safe enough to step in with a high risk of the same happening to them and/or getting shot...


The medics showed up then waited 16 minutes before checking on him. the medics spent taht time just standing around, talking ot the cops. It was another 23 mins before the ambulance arrived, IIRC. The medics and ambulance appear to think it was not a big energency. It was the cops who got the stretcher and put him on it. the EMS staff look complicit, in the NYT and WaPo descriptions of the timeline.
 
