 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Michigan gray wolf population steady for a decade. Hunters: there are enough to hunt and trap them. Wolf proponents: they are managing themselves, no hunting needed   (mlive.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, The Humane Society of the United States, Gray wolf, United States, Science, Michigan, Law, Hunting, United States Fish and Wildlife Service  
•       •       •

61 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2023 at 4:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But muh AR-15!
 
zez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Will a wolf eat 40-50 feral hogs?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zez: Will a wolf eat 40-50 feral hogs?


Not in one sitting.
 
jnoel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice taxidermy photo
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.