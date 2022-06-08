 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida Man appoints himself mayor of Cape Coral, tries to fight everyone in sight. No wonder he wasn't interested in participating in a free and fair election   (nbc-2.com) divider line
12
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"don't get your d**k caught on the pony,"

Man, if I had a dime for every time I've heard that line, I'd have 10 cents
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, the GOP praised his leadership qualities, citing his peacemaking abilities as a renaissance for the modern republican party...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like Cape Coral alright...
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday at the Dixie Roadhouse. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse.

/The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday at the Dixie Roadhouse. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse.
//Everyone Must Enjoy This Modern Rice
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was already to make a joke about Roadhouse, b/c come on, Roadhouse, but then at the end of the article:

In a statement to NBC2: Dixie Roadhouse uses the Patronscan system to document all entries into our establishment. Kyle Shonkwiler was not in Dixie Roadhouse. Our security team first noticed him approaching our property after we were closed for the night.

Jesus, a goddamn bar has facial scans. That will never ever be used for sketchy purposes...
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously the police showed great tolerance dealing with the drunken fool who assaulted and threatened numerous bystanders.

/Us white men get way too many breaks.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Temporality at a loss, officers placed Shonkwiler on a bench to gather himself. "

oooo... Time Travel is involved too!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Monkey see January 6, monkey do January 6
 
NilartPax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Possible poor writing, and even worse editing.  A true Farkskapade.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flamark: [telegraph.co.uk image 676x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
