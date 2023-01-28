 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Peaceful Colombian man might want to finally change his name after being wrongfully arrested 3 times in the last 13 years for having the same name as a notorious Peruvian drug dealer. Just sayin'   (odditycentral.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Around the world, cops think as little as possible.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why should I change my name? He's the one who sucks.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [austinchronicle.com image 800x415]


I should have refreshed.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I celebrate his entire catalog rap sheet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [austinchronicle.com image 800x415]


Done here
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's farked up!
Fingerprints and other biometrics, picture, place and date of birth, nothing?
How just a name match becomes enough criteria to detain someone? (I'm looking at you TSA and the no-flight lists too)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That awkard moment when the peruvian hit squad arrives and there he is, glued to youtube at 1tb/s in a dimly-lit shanty town.....
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A couple more arrests, a little more publicity, maybe a lawsuit,, and he's got himself the perfect cover to start selling cocaine.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he changes his name, he'll just look guiltier. It's a lose-lose. Parents- stop with the generic/hereditary name stuff!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

