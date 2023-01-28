 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Man who phoned in bomb threats released on the condition he get psychiatric help and turns in his library card   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TLDR: Some GP put a bipolar guy with PTSD on valium and farking adderall of all things. Hijinks ensued.

How bad of a doctor do you have to be for a D.C. jail psychiatrist and a judge to both facepalm and say "Yeah, I see what happened here."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: TLDR: Some GP put a bipolar guy with PTSD on valium and farking adderall of all things. Hijinks ensued.

How bad of a doctor do you have to be for a D.C. jail psychiatrist and a judge to both facepalm and say "Yeah, I see what happened here."


So does this work like alcohol which tends to unmask the true self or does something else happen with these kinds of drugs?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RIP Floyd Rose
 
adamatari
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: yahyahyah: TLDR: Some GP put a bipolar guy with PTSD on valium and farking adderall of all things. Hijinks ensued.

How bad of a doctor do you have to be for a D.C. jail psychiatrist and a judge to both facepalm and say "Yeah, I see what happened here."

So does this work like alcohol which tends to unmask the true self or does something else happen with these kinds of drugs?


What "true self"?

Everyone has a mood and ideas that are balanced by their surroundings. Watch your elderly neighbor fall into a Fox News hate hole or your best friend getting "hangry" and tell me there is one "true self". Do you think alcoholics are their true self when drinking? My aunt and uncle are kind, helpful people who take care of their family and help others out. I can't speak for my aunt as I never knew her as a drunk, but my uncle at least had anger issues and a mean streak. Funny how that all disappeared.

For a bipolar person in particular, having the right medications is the difference between having that core of reasonableness saying "no, that idea is dumb" or having that idea take over your brain. And adding a stimulant on there is like throwing gas on the bad idea fire.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

adamatari: edmo: yahyahyah: TLDR: Some GP put a bipolar guy with PTSD on valium and farking adderall of all things. Hijinks ensued.

How bad of a doctor do you have to be for a D.C. jail psychiatrist and a judge to both facepalm and say "Yeah, I see what happened here."

So does this work like alcohol which tends to unmask the true self or does something else happen with these kinds of drugs?

What "true self"?

Everyone has a mood and ideas that are balanced by their surroundings. Watch your elderly neighbor fall into a Fox News hate hole or your best friend getting "hangry" and tell me there is one "true self". Do you think alcoholics are their true self when drinking? My aunt and uncle are kind, helpful people who take care of their family and help others out. I can't speak for my aunt as I never knew her as a drunk, but my uncle at least had anger issues and a mean streak. Funny how that all disappeared.

For a bipolar person in particular, having the right medications is the difference between having that core of reasonableness saying "no, that idea is dumb" or having that idea take over your brain. And adding a stimulant on there is like throwing gas on the bad idea fire.


I was referring to the person who gets drunk, spouts a bunch of racist stuff they'd never say sober, and then attempts to convince us that's not really them. My poor understanding is that is you, just unleashed.

But for other mental stuff, having experienced this via others, it's very different what's going on. I've just never thought about the effects of the drugs. My niece is supposed to be taking drugs to treat her issues but often does not because to her, it makes her feel weird and not normal. She feels best when she is unmedicated and unleashing her special torments upon the rest of the world which views her as decidedly not normal.
 
adamatari
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: adamatari: edmo: yahyahyah: TLDR: Some GP put a bipolar guy with PTSD on valium and farking adderall of all things. Hijinks ensued.

How bad of a doctor do you have to be for a D.C. jail psychiatrist and a judge to both facepalm and say "Yeah, I see what happened here."

So does this work like alcohol which tends to unmask the true self or does something else happen with these kinds of drugs?

What "true self"?

Everyone has a mood and ideas that are balanced by their surroundings. Watch your elderly neighbor fall into a Fox News hate hole or your best friend getting "hangry" and tell me there is one "true self". Do you think alcoholics are their true self when drinking? My aunt and uncle are kind, helpful people who take care of their family and help others out. I can't speak for my aunt as I never knew her as a drunk, but my uncle at least had anger issues and a mean streak. Funny how that all disappeared.

For a bipolar person in particular, having the right medications is the difference between having that core of reasonableness saying "no, that idea is dumb" or having that idea take over your brain. And adding a stimulant on there is like throwing gas on the bad idea fire.

I was referring to the person who gets drunk, spouts a bunch of racist stuff they'd never say sober, and then attempts to convince us that's not really them. My poor understanding is that is you, just unleashed.

But for other mental stuff, having experienced this via others, it's very different what's going on. I've just never thought about the effects of the drugs. My niece is supposed to be taking drugs to treat her issues but often does not because to her, it makes her feel weird and not normal. She feels best when she is unmedicated and unleashing her special torments upon the rest of the world which views her as decidedly not normal.


Sorry, the way I put that was confrontational, and that wasn't needed. Just me experience is that people are quite flexible and the self is something created by a mix of the person's internal nature in dialogue with the outside world and things like food and drugs. Or things like exercise, which can help more than medication for some types of issues.

It seems to me the racist drunk has racist ideas when sober, but doesn't question their racist ideas or (since they don't voice them) have their racist ideas pushed back on by others. I view racism as a learned behavior, and something that can be unlearned if the person is willing to work on themselves.
 
