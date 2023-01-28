 Skip to content
Between 1939-1941 New York City attempted to photograph every building in the 5 boroughs. These are those photos. dun-dun   (1940s.nyc)
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, there goes my afternoon.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not able to be photographed: the vampire buildings.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image image 478x678
Fark user image image 650x650


https://gothamist.com/arts-entertainment/nyc-album-art-the-east-village-buildings-on-led-zeppelins-physical-graffiti
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each dot is a photo? Jesus. I'm sure it's neat and everything but 

Fark user image


/gimme that many sugar dots on a huge slab of paper tho and i'll eat them
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just my imagination but everything I randomly looked at was, seemingly, so much nicer in the 40s.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been searching for a reasonably priced copy of this photo for years.


artblart.files.wordpress.com
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the difficulty there is the microcosm of making a globe; like small nations that change names as they change hands in wars and liberations and such, in 2-3 years buildings are burning down and others are being built. it's like trying to take identical pictures of a running stream
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Maybe it's just my imagination but everything I randomly looked at was, seemingly, so much nicer in the 40s.


They really knew how to do signage back then.

Probably due, in part, to a much thinner rule book, saying what you could and could not hang out over the sidewalk.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's amazing how much of the city doesn't change. For a place that prides itself on perpetual reinvention, the landscape often remains untouched. west 72nd between between Broadway/Amsterdam and Columbus looks almost exactly the same.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My grandmother's house is in there, though they wouldn't move in for another 20 or so years. Super cool find Subby, thanks
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry that the Airplane/ overhead photo is NOT zoom-able, but just gets more heavily pixelated.  Way cool idea!  Need to search for my Grandparents house!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user image 478x678
Fark user image 650x650


The Rolling Stones - Waiting On A Friend - OFFICIAL PROMO
Youtube MKLVmBOOqVU


/look closely
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Not able to be photographed: the vampire buildings.


You mean the Bronx
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blondambition: I've been searching for a reasonably priced copy of this photo for years.


artblart.files.wordpress.com image 640x976


Fark user image

I'll sell you this copy for $10
 
