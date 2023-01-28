 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Folks are talking about the mass shooting in California. No, not that one. Not the other one, either. The one that happened today   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles, Police, senior LAPD source, Bruce Borihanh, deceased victims, 1992 Los Angeles riots, LOS ANGELES  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm told that until we get a lot more guns on the streets, this shooting stuff will just get worse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rolling down Rodeo with a pocket full of shells?
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Beverly Crest? Is that Beverly Hills' meth-addict cousin?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fool "promoters" running an illegal nightclub at an Air B&B? I'm shocked. Shocked.
 
olorin604
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, I have only so many ducks to spread around and I ran out really early this week.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
nothing good ever happens after 2am
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farking Airbnb.
 
Mogani
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
where was the good guy with a gun?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm told that until we get a lot more guns on the streets, this shooting stuff will just get worse.



that's right.  Make it a suicide mission.  Who will do it then?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait. According to Fark, there have been only 139 mass shootings in the U.S. since 1982.

Which definition are we using today to inflate our talking point? It changes depending on the argument.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to why one of the tags is "1992 Los Angeles Riots".
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Wait. According to Fark, there have been only 139 mass shootings in the U.S. since 1982.

Which definition are we using today to inflate our talking point? It changes depending on the argument.


You're not here to have a debate or conversation.  You're here to Get a response from someone that allows you to move goal posts so you can troll further.  Goodluck fishing today.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are 67 people murdered in the US each day.

Sometimes some of them just happen to be in the same place.

Then the media reports on it and we act shocked before going back to doing nothing.
 
oldfool
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel like we're getting more quantity and less quality.
 
