(Twitter) Hero Las Vegas cop and good Samaritan work together to ruin impromptu bbq   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

44 Comments
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What did the second cop spray on the car?  Lighter fluid?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Must have had a tiger in the tank
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BigMax: What did the second cop spray on the car?  Lighter fluid?


I doubt they're actually trained in how to use a fire extinguisher (cue the "other than as an impact weapon"). He's not close enough, and using a hand extinguisher* on a car fire is pretty pointless, unless you need to beat back the flames long enough to get someone out of the car. He basically fanned the flames.
If you can get to it, putting the hose nozzle under the hood *might* work. At least it wasn't an EV that would require way more water once the fire department shows up.

At our business, we have fire extinguishers, but our emergency plan says "GET. OUT." That's true of most places.

*Although there were many great reasons for banning CFCs, they made for pretty good hand extinguishers. Unlike the current models, they didn't leave the white powder on everything, and they didn't have to be high pressure (like CO2 does).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: BigMax: What did the second cop spray on the car?  Lighter fluid?

I doubt they're actually trained in how to use a fire extinguisher (cue the "other than as an impact weapon"). He's not close enough, and using a hand extinguisher* on a car fire is pretty pointless, unless you need to beat back the flames long enough to get someone out of the car. He basically fanned the flames.
If you can get to it, putting the hose nozzle under the hood *might* work. At least it wasn't an EV that would require way more water once the fire department shows up.

At our business, we have fire extinguishers, but our emergency plan says "GET. OUT." That's true of most places.

*Although there were many great reasons for banning CFCs, they made for pretty good hand extinguishers. Unlike the current models, they didn't leave the white powder on everything, and they didn't have to be high pressure (like CO2 does).


Yeah, he's spraying the passenger compartment and the secondary fire, when the engine compartment is the problem, and it's waaaaayyy to late in the process for that to help with that.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good Samaritan and Cop - A+
Second Cop - F-minus
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The driver looks like they either ODd or were knocked unconscious by the air bag.  You should always wait until you get home to do heroin.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey look guys! Here's a feel good story about a cop who didn't beat a motorist to death. We good?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Hey look guys! Here's a feel good story about a cop who didn't beat a motorist to death. We good?


Well, at least not on this portion of the video...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: What did the second cop spray on the car?  Lighter fluid?


Just seemed to be pissing the fire off.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Siegfried and Roy Drive was . . . flaming?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between a cactus and a BMW. The BMW has pricks on the inside.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Many years ago some friends and I were walking by a sign shop whose neon sign in the window was on fire, this being after business hours, and the two rocket scientist cops who showed up first broke into to place through the front door, thereby resulting in the whole building going up in flames.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You should always wait until you get home to do heroin.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The proper term is carbeqcue
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This is a late parrot: Good Samaritan and Cop - A+
Second Cop - F-minus


And the dude in all black completely noped out of there.  No snark, I would have done the same thing
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But it wasn't a Tesla?  What am I supposed to be angry about?  I'm supposed to be angry aren't I?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couldn't find a meter but here's four bucks.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a car far.
shot.cafeView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the good samaritan managed to do this even though his head was in a fog throughout.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Luck be a Samaritan tonight.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
About the only time police are helpful: when they randomly encounter an emergency by pure chance that can be addressed rather simply.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Free oven and nobody has a turkey.  That's just how it works.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fortunately, they did better than these guys. Yikes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: About the only time police are helpful: when they randomly encounter an emergency by pure chance that can be addressed rather simply.


A few thousand bad cops, don't represent that one good cop.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh, usually things are going up in smoke on Cheech and Chong Way., not Siegfried & Roy Blvd.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: [Fark user image 358x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


By the time I got to the gif and did all the bits, I should have known to check preview. Oh, well. Still funny.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The long pig at this Vegas buffet seems a little undercooked today.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, they got that person out just a second before they would have ignited.  Good jorb!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why didn't the cops beat the crap out of the car for not complying?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Why didn't the cops beat the crap out of the car for not complying?


That cop was tasering the car, clearly.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
F*cking Vegas drivers.
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, that was close. Also, bystander seemed WAY more willing to work to get the dude out than the 1st cop.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Siegfried and Roy Drive"

Oh Las Vegas, you are a strange town.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Inb4 copganda
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a sigfried and roy drive.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbaggins: "Siegfried and Roy Drive"

Oh Las Vegas, you are a strange town.


You think that's weird, when you explore the neighborhoods you find some real gems. A personal favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: dbaggins: "Siegfried and Roy Drive"

Oh Las Vegas, you are a strange town.

You think that's weird, when you explore the neighborhoods you find some real gems. A personal favorite:

[Fark user image 346x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigMax: What did the second cop spray on the car?  Lighter fluid?


Pepper spray

/force of habit
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: But it wasn't a Tesla?  What am I supposed to be angry about?  I'm supposed to be angry aren't I?


It actually is a Tesla, but Elon slapped a BMW emblem on it just before the video started.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: dbaggins: "Siegfried and Roy Drive"

Oh Las Vegas, you are a strange town.

You think that's weird, when you explore the neighborhoods you find some real gems. A personal favorite:

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Kinobe?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

