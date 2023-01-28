 Skip to content
(Metro)   Gen Z wants you to know that they're interested in sex, not disinterested, their sneaky links apps for casual boinking should have told ya   (metro.co.uk) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. Nothing new really. And less icky than 70s key parties. Whatever
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
having tailored her preferences precisely to match with someone her type

You know, meeting people the boring, old fashioned way can introduce you to people you never imagined you'd enjoy spending time with simply because they weren't your "type." The magic in the world often appears where you'd least expect it.

Just sayin'
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gen Z is interested in sex, just not with you.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen Z wants Young people want you to know that they're interested in sex, not disinterested

Can we stop pretending that millennials Gen Z doing something that young people have always done is newsworthy?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Gen Z wants Young people want you to know that they're interested in sex, not disinterested

Can we stop pretending that millennials Gen Z doing something that young people have always done is newsworthy?


But how will they drive clicks?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Gen Z is interested in sex, just not with you.


God dammit.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: having tailored her preferences precisely to match with someone her type

You know, meeting people the boring, old fashioned way can introduce you to people you never imagined you'd enjoy spending time with simply because they weren't your "type." The magic in the world often appears where you'd least expect it.

Just sayin'


Says the pimply fellow with the love handles and the closet full of wargames.

/every accusation a confession!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do they want ME to know this? ?


imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: having tailored her preferences precisely to match with someone her type

You know, meeting people the boring, old fashioned way can introduce you to people you never imagined you'd enjoy spending time with simply because they weren't your "type." The magic in the world often appears where you'd least expect it.

Just sayin'


By "type" they mean tall and rich. Tall only comes into play if the finances are roughly equal. OTOH, my type has a pulse.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
a 'sneaky link' is the updated Gen Z parlance for a 'friend with benefits'

Granted that I only learn about this stuff second-hand from dating story subreddits, but I've never heard of "sneaky link" until today. Must be a Br*tish thing.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even the declared asexual in the article is interested?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Young adults having sex?! I won't believe it until I see it with my own eyes, or at least in high-definition video.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grindr pays off like a slot machine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

semiotix: Young adults having sex?! I won't believe it until I see it with my own eyes, or at least in high-definition video.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Gen Z is interested in sex, just not with you.


That's the saddest thing I'll read today.  :-(
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty sure z'ers are confusing actual sex with butt chugging.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The plural of anecdote is not data. Of course Kids Today haven't stopped having sex completely.

There is plenty of evidence that as a group, though, they're having less casual sex, and indulging less often in other risky behaviours (not to say "vices") such as drinking alcohol.

And good for them.
 
