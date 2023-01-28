 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 29, is doctrinaire, as in: The dermotogolist was an expert on leg hair removal, so we called him Doctrinaire   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Amusing, France, African diaspora, Religion, Doctrine, History, Adjective, Constitutional monarchy, critical connotation  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know about this one.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wut
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
try harder subby.  someday you'll make the HOTY voting.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Googling "Dr. Nair" actually shows there's a whole lot of those...    I nominate this one:
hipectreatment.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't get it until the 4th comment...If you have to explain the joke, etc.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This post is from the future.

AreYouAWizard.jpg
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wily Wombat: This post is from the future.

AreYouAWizard.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't get past 'dermotogolist'.
 
docsigma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
