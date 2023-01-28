 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why that "$5 a month for as much eligible medication you need with no insurance needed" plan is more a comment on the utter failure of American healthcare   (slate.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The American health care industry prices everything according to how much people will pay to stay alive.  It turns out, they'll pay a lot!  Like, everything they have.  It breaks the rules of economic theory and requires government regulation, of which America has none.  So the companies run riot, lining their pockets at the expense of US citizens at their mercy.

It's just another small part of why the new American dream is to flee the country.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American health care industry prices everything according to how much people will pay to stay alive.  It turns out, they'll pay a lot!  Like, everything they have.  It breaks the rules of economic theory and requires government regulation, of which America has none.  So the companies run riot, lining their pockets at the expense of US citizens at their mercy.

It's just another small part of why the new American dream is to flee the country.


I think it was Dana Carvey who had a bit on America being the best place to make money but the worst place to spend it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, give Amazon your medical info. What could go wrong?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yeah, give Amazon your medical info. What could go wrong?


People already give Amazon the code to the garage door.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Marcus Aurelius: The American health care industry prices everything according to how much people will pay to stay alive.  It turns out, they'll pay a lot!  Like, everything they have.  It breaks the rules of economic theory and requires government regulation, of which America has none.  So the companies run riot, lining their pockets at the expense of US citizens at their mercy.

It's just another small part of why the new American dream is to flee the country.

I think it was Dana Carvey who had a bit on America being the best place to make money but the worst place to spend it.


That sounds like something a Canadian would say
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
GoodRX is just a mystery for me too.

Medication thru insurance: 10 pills every three months at $35 a pop

GoodRX: here are 90 pills for $13.47

both are the same as far as being generic
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yeah, give Amazon your medical info. What could go wrong?


Reported. Pack your bags, because you're going to get sentenced to 8 months at one of their warehouses.
/This is for your own good
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yeah, give Amazon your medical info. What could go wrong?


They'll just buy your info from Walgreens.
 
