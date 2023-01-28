 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Auto insurers: Oh, you bought a Hyundai or a Kia? You're on your own, buddy   (cnn.com) divider line
52
    More: Fail, United States, Theft, Insurance, Car, Motor vehicle theft, Vehicle, Automotive industry, Hyundai Motor Company  
•       •       •

1708 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2023 at 12:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have a bmw
 
Lawbrkr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw


Do your blinkers work?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw


You also think that aliens have visited us. I'll let you know when we need to take anything you say seriously.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On COPS they say Honda's are easy to pop the steering column.
 
scallywaghotness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 2017 Hyundai Sonata so that's not so great for me. Another thing that I am dealing with is that the paint is falling off in large chunks all over the entire car. Hyundai is trying to avoid repainting the car for me even though apparently there have been lawsuits over this common issue. Other auto painters say it will be around $6,000 to completely get the paint off and repaint the entire car. Each place I have visited for an estimate says this happens to white Hyundais and Kias all the time. The car runs great, but $6,000 to get it painted? My advice is don't get a Hyundai or Kia if you can help it!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"...Some 2015 through 2019 Hyundai and Kia models"

Fark user imageView Full Size



/"older" getting thrown around a little freely there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lawbrkr: some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw

Do your blinkers work?


I thought you had to get them installed aftermarket
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scallywaghotness: I have a 2017 Hyundai Sonata so that's not so great for me. Another thing that I am dealing with is that the paint is falling off in large chunks all over the entire car. Hyundai is trying to avoid repainting the car for me even though apparently there have been lawsuits over this common issue. Other auto painters say it will be around $6,000 to completely get the paint off and repaint the entire car. Each place I have visited for an estimate says this happens to white Hyundais and Kias all the time. The car runs great, but $6,000 to get it painted? My advice is don't get a Hyundai or Kia if you can help it!


Get a wrap
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legal requirements to ensure your car. But no legal requirements that they insure you.

Ultimtely, just another way to fark over poor people
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it's only comprehensive coverage that would be rejected, not liability or collision.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jdlenke: On COPS they say Honda's are easy to pop the steering column.


In other news COPS is still a thing...
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get a club could you get insurance?  I got one for my son's KIA after hearing about all the thefts happening.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So car manufacturers cheaped out and did not include a virtually standard system that prevents thefts in their cars.  Thereyby leading to more thefts.

/How dare an insurance company adjust for risk.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Lawbrkr: some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw

Do your blinkers work?

I thought you had to get them installed aftermarket


Wouldn't matter, a BMW driver is never going to learn how to use them
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lawbrkr: some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw

Do your blinkers work?


The fluid is low.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Legal requirements to ensure your car. But no legal requirements that they insure you.

Ultimtely, just another way to fark over poor people


No, its not. They will still give you a liability policy
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: jdlenke: On COPS they say Honda's are easy to pop the steering column.

In other news COPS is still a thing...


On Pluto TV (Roku)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: So car manufacturers cheaped out and did not include a virtually standard system that prevents thefts in their cars.  Thereyby leading to more thefts.

/How dare an insurance company adjust for risk.


Insurance companies do not take risks.  What an absurd idea.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: the hospital I work at has had 5 Kias stolen from the garage. I have a 2014 Forte and they gave me a free auto club for my car. Like it's 1995 again.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Quinzy: So car manufacturers cheaped out and did not include a virtually standard system that prevents thefts in their cars.  Thereyby leading to more thefts.

/How dare an insurance company adjust for risk.

Insurance companies do not take risks.  What an absurd idea.


This is accurate.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Obviously it's only comprehensive coverage that would be rejected, not liability or collision.


Oh well in THAT case
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: bittermang: Legal requirements to ensure your car. But no legal requirements that they insure you.

Ultimtely, just another way to fark over poor people

No, its not. They will still give you a liability policy


And they will probably insure the vehicle for theft, etc. if you prove you have installed an aftermarket immobilizer, passive or active.
When I had a 90's Dodge Grand Caravan theft insurance was more than double unless I provided a receipt that I had purchased a Club or other auto immobiliser device.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scallywaghotness: I have a 2017 Hyundai Sonata so that's not so great for me. Another thing that I am dealing with is that the paint is falling off in large chunks all over the entire car. Hyundai is trying to avoid repainting the car for me even though apparently there have been lawsuits over this common issue. Other auto painters say it will be around $6,000 to completely get the paint off and repaint the entire car. Each place I have visited for an estimate says this happens to white Hyundais and Kias all the time. The car runs great, but $6,000 to get it painted? My advice is don't get a Hyundai or Kia if you can help it!


I really don't know why anyone would buy a Kia or Hyundai, at any point in time. They have been junk since the time they were introduced. I think it's hilarious that people are running out to buy electric cars from those companies just because they have a better spec sheet, like they charge faster or whatever. Odds are at least 50/50 that in five years those people will regret their choice.

There are certainly cars that were notorious for certain problems (eg., Wranglers always seemed to leak water) but they had specific advantages, like you could drive them off-road. Why would anyone buy a junk car whose only advantage is being marginally cheaper when new.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Hyundai. What a piece of crap. I dreamed that someone would steal it. Not that I left the keys in the car unlocked in Newark.

/what?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You couldn't get insurance on a Suzuki Samurai. A lite breeze could put it on its side.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: chitownmike: bittermang: Legal requirements to ensure your car. But no legal requirements that they insure you.

Ultimtely, just another way to fark over poor people

No, its not. They will still give you a liability policy

And they will probably insure the vehicle for theft, etc. if you prove you have installed an aftermarket immobilizer, passive or active.
When I had a 90's Dodge Grand Caravan theft insurance was more than double unless I provided a receipt that I had purchased a Club or other auto immobiliser device.


That must have been in the narrow window when people believed the club did anything useful. Then the easiest approach was to cut the steering wheen with a hacksaw, in the last few decades with portable power tools it takes like 15 seconds to just drill out the lock or to use an angle grinder on the metal bar, both are trivial.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a car nor have paid an insurance note for twenty years. AMA
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV.

I have nothing to add.  Just wanted to brag.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, so it's long past time where we regulate all insurance to the point where they're not allowed to know anything about you or what you own. You simply buy the flat rate and they must pay out when a claim is made. That's the point of insurance. If they're going to continue to discriminate and find ways to weasel out of everything in the name of profit, then it's time to rethink insurance as a private venture.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My theft prevention measures are to drive a weird old foreign car with a manual transmission and nearly a quarter million miles.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I'm covered
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Lawbrkr: some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw

Do your blinkers work?

I thought you had to get them installed aftermarket


And pay a subscription...
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine's a 2014. Phew. Plus I think it has the immobilizer.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jdlenke: chitownmike: jdlenke: On COPS they say Honda's are easy to pop the steering column.

In other news COPS is still a thing...

On Pluto TV (Roku)


I had a vague feeling it was still on some network, but I didn't know where.  I used to watch it religiously, but that was a long time ago.  One time someone attempted to break into my apartment and even though the alarm stopped them from actually entering I called the cops and made a report.  A window was broken.  They sent two cops (amazing, I know) to take the report - and COPS was on the TV in my living room and I remember at least one of them was very distracted by it.

It did get boring after a while.  It's not scripted, but it is well curated to make the cops look good.  Like if a crew from COPS had been on the scene when they pulled over Tyre Nichols I'm sure that would not have made the show.

I got really sick of the domestic violence calls too.  Except for that one where a couple were in a food fight in their kitchen and had thrown flour at each other and so they were completely covered in it when the cops showed up.

My favorite parts were the car chases.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lawbrkr: some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw

Do your blinkers work?


Of course, just check out this pic from the last time he topped off the blinker fluid...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste:

Are you vegan and don't own a tv?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skyn_floote: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]
I'm covered


My 10 year old Subaru has an RFID key too.  My 17 year old Nissan does as well. My 2009 FJ has it. The technology has been in use for car keys to prevent vehicle theft since 1995.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can understand the Insurance companies point of view even if i do not like the fact it will leave a lot of people in the lurch  with no insurance ( hopefully if they have it it stays until it runs out of time then is not renewed.) and likely difficulty prospects of finding new coverage on these vehicles.


In related news: https://www.axios.com/local/seattle/2023/01/27/seattle-sues-car-makers
 
focusthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: scallywaghotness: I have a 2017 Hyundai Sonata so that's not so great for me. Another thing that I am dealing with is that the paint is falling off in large chunks all over the entire car. Hyundai is trying to avoid repainting the car for me even though apparently there have been lawsuits over this common issue. Other auto painters say it will be around $6,000 to completely get the paint off and repaint the entire car. Each place I have visited for an estimate says this happens to white Hyundais and Kias all the time. The car runs great, but $6,000 to get it painted? My advice is don't get a Hyundai or Kia if you can help it!

Get a wrap


Non-shiatty wrap...
$6000
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Per KBB:

How to Know if Your Car Is at Risk
Hyundai and Kia owners wondering whether they should be concerned can find out by checking their keys. If it's a simple steel key, your car may lack an immobilizer. If the head of your key is contained in a plastic housing, or you have a fob with buttons to remotely lock and unlock the doors, your car has an immobilizer.
Cars with push-button starts are not affected.

I know Hyundai and Kia are known as low-end brands (though they're trying to push their way higher), but... I don't think any car in the last 30 years came with just a simple steel key.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models

Well, don't buy a shiatty car if you live in a city with an unaddressed auto theft problem.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

focusthis: ctighe2353: scallywaghotness: I have a 2017 Hyundai Sonata so that's not so great for me. Another thing that I am dealing with is that the paint is falling off in large chunks all over the entire car. Hyundai is trying to avoid repainting the car for me even though apparently there have been lawsuits over this common issue. Other auto painters say it will be around $6,000 to completely get the paint off and repaint the entire car. Each place I have visited for an estimate says this happens to white Hyundais and Kias all the time. The car runs great, but $6,000 to get it painted? My advice is don't get a Hyundai or Kia if you can help it!

Get a wrap

Non-shiatty wrap...
$6000


Damn, where is that at? In the PHX metro a full car wrap with 3M 2080 is under $3000. I had mine fully wrapped in 2 different Satin colors for $2400. Going on 5 years now with no issues.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw


Are you a vegan Yale graduate as well?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: SumoJeb: chitownmike: bittermang: Legal requirements to ensure your car. But no legal requirements that they insure you.

Ultimtely, just another way to fark over poor people

No, its not. They will still give you a liability policy

And they will probably insure the vehicle for theft, etc. if you prove you have installed an aftermarket immobilizer, passive or active.
When I had a 90's Dodge Grand Caravan theft insurance was more than double unless I provided a receipt that I had purchased a Club or other auto immobiliser device.

That must have been in the narrow window when people believed the club did anything useful. Then the easiest approach was to cut the steering wheen with a hacksaw, in the last few decades with portable power tools it takes like 15 seconds to just drill out the lock or to use an angle grinder on the metal bar, both are trivial.


Carrying around power tools then using them on a KIA sounds like a lot of trouble to go to to steal a piece of garbage.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lawbrkr: some_beer_drinker: i have a bmw

Do your blinkers work?


Of course. They emit light at a frequency the poors cannot see.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scallywaghotness: I have a 2017 Hyundai Sonata so that's not so great for me. Another thing that I am dealing with is that the paint is falling off in large chunks all over the entire car. Hyundai is trying to avoid repainting the car for me even though apparently there have been lawsuits over this common issue. Other auto painters say it will be around $6,000 to completely get the paint off and repaint the entire car. Each place I have visited for an estimate says this happens to white Hyundais and Kias all the time. The car runs great, but $6,000 to get it painted? My advice is don't get a Hyundai or Kia if you can help it!


Just spray paint it yourself if it's a daily driver. Do you care that much?
 
Back2Good
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It would be bigger news if progressive announced that they were no longer going to insure your vehicle if it has a cat converter...

Especially a Toyota prius, on the west coast. I've been dealing with that a lot
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Per KBB:

How to Know if Your Car Is at Risk
Hyundai and Kia owners wondering whether they should be concerned can find out by checking their keys. If it's a simple steel key, your car may lack an immobilizer. If the head of your key is contained in a plastic housing, or you have a fob with buttons to remotely lock and unlock the doors, your car has an immobilizer.
Cars with push-button starts are not affected.

I know Hyundai and Kia are known as low-end brands (though they're trying to push their way higher), but... I don't think any car in the last 30 years came with just a simple steel key.


Even my shiatty 20+ year old secondary car, a Taurus, has an immobilizer. Damn thing actually runs great.

/I named the car Clint. Clint Taurus.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Obviously it's only comprehensive coverage that would be rejected, not liability or collision.


They won't write liability because joyriders often crash on purpose.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bittermang: Legal requirements to ensure your car. But no legal requirements that they insure you.

Ultimtely, just another way to fark over poor people

No, its not. They will still give you a liability policy


They will not, because joyriders often crash cars on purpose.

Also, liability doesn't help people with an outstanding loan where the lender requires full coverage.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.