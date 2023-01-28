 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Old news: Dog chases mailman from fenced yard to get mail. New and more extreme: Dog chews through letterbox and door to get mail   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
TheDogDidIt
54 minutes ago  
Had a friend with two dogs
the neighbor had two pitbulls that hated them.
One day the pitbulls got out, they jumped the fence and chewed through his wooden door
they came home to their two dogs killed and blood everywhere.
 
BFletch651
49 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: Had a friend with two dogs
the neighbor had two pitbulls that hated them.
One day the pitbulls got out, they jumped the fence and chewed through his wooden door
they came home to their two dogs killed and blood everywhere.


User name checks out.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello, do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: Had a friend with two dogs
the neighbor had two pitbulls that hated them.
One day the pitbulls got out, they jumped the fence and chewed through his wooden door
they came home to their two dogs killed and blood everywhere.


That is horrible!
 
foo monkey
31 minutes ago  
I suppose it could be true, but who can tell?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
31 minutes ago  
Where did that mailman go?  Gotta get him!
 
MythDragon
12 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: Had a friend with two dogs
the neighbor had two pitbulls that hated them.
One day the pitbulls got out, they jumped the fence and chewed through his wooden door
they came home to their two dogs killed and blood everywhere.


And then the neighbor came home to find two dead pitbulls?
 
