(Huffington Post)   So... like, be aware, or something   (huffpost.com) divider line
13
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:
"We are using every piece of technology available to locate this man," said Hensman, the police chief.
Hensman said he didn't have time to think about how authorities in Nevada handled Foster's crimes there.
"Whatever happened in the past," he said, "we can talk about those situations later."

WTF??
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the f*ck thinks to themselves, "gee, he just tortured some chicks. I should totally help a brother out of the jam he's in,"?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like he'd be easy to catfish into a jail cell.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck thinks to themselves, "gee, he just tortured some chicks. I should totally help a brother out of the jam he's in,"?


There are women out there that marry serial killers that are in jail.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
a little light torture is good for building character
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck thinks to themselves, "gee, he just tortured some chicks. I should totally help a brother out of the jam he's in,"?


Men's rights advocates. That's who.
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. He initially was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction. But in August 2021, Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

Oh you gotta be shiatting me. Can we toss that DA out of office?

I hate when they do bullshiat like that.

If this guy was in jail like he should have been these victims would have not been such.
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's my God, given right to bite zombies, and in turn to be bitten by zombies, I will not be kink shamed.

If I want a hairy weirdo to torture me, that's exactly what I'll get.

/s for silly
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't he be using Feeld instead?
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm no law guy, but couldn't the "or to find new victims" be a potential problem given the whole "innocent until proven guilty" thing?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Fark user image

NFTFA:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: Who the f*ck thinks to themselves, "gee, he just tortured some chicks. I should totally help a brother out of the jam he's in,"?


The American justice system ?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

