(The Sun)   "I want a girlfriend, but dating apps never work for me. What do?" For once, the reply is spot on (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
63
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Talk to women in the real world. Duh.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My support pack, "Getting Laid Online" will help you navigate this time in your life.

Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"and they can be very superficial"...Can be? CAN BE?!?!?

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.


Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.


Wait, I should be bringing large bottles of malt liquor on dates?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mangoose: Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.


I'll take a twentysomething with major issues?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step one, remove and delete any pictures of you in that fedora you really like and never admit you had a fedora you really liked.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: "and they can be very superficial"...Can be? CAN BE?!?!?

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.

Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.


Bingo.
Ben Franklin agrees
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1. Don't be a dick.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Talk to women in the real world. Duh.


Yeah, the advice is pretty much get outside, do stuff around people, and interact.

I would imagine all three of those things are terrifying to him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mangoose: 20-somethings with major issue.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mangoose: "and they can be very superficial"...Can be? CAN BE?!?!?

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.

Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.

Bingo.
Ben Franklin agrees


Ronnie McDowell - Older Women(lyrics)
Youtube KOz1GEFU6rI
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
someone who spends all his time using dating apps is boring, of course no one wants to date you

also at 19, you just want a relationship for free sex.  instead use that time to learn hobbies that make you happy, and can share with someone
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: bostonguy: Talk to women in the real world. Duh.

Yeah, the advice is pretty much get outside, do stuff around people, and interact.

I would imagine all three of those things are terrifying to him.


My teenager who has actual clinically diagnosed anxiety and has never been on a date would 100% agree with this.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kkinnison: also at 19, you just want a relationship for free sex. instead


I thought you were going to follow that up with, "instead get a part time job and pay for sex like everyone else."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My support packs, Widening Your Social Scene and Finding The Right Partner For You, will help.

She should have a support pack called, "Linking Your Support Packs To Your Articles."
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guessing the advice is: Put down the farking phone and do something real with your life?
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mangoose: "and they can be very superficial"...Can be? CAN BE?!?!?

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.

Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.


Be careful, that could lead to someone like me.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Excellent tips.  "Shower and brush your teeth regularly, avoid urinating in your bed..." are also good tips.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mangoose: "and they can be very superficial"...Can be? CAN BE?!?!?

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.

Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.


As a 50-something, totally agreed. By the time you get to your 50s, you TRULY don't give a shiat about anything , have dropped most pretenses, and just want to have fun.

Simpsons put it best recently with Patty and Selma's song "The Age of Who-Gives-A-Crap" sung to the tune of Age of Aquarius. That song really spoke to me.

Not giving a shiat is really a super power, it's quite freeing!

/I might have issues
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do you have pictures of you holding a large fish, or shirtless pics?  There's your problem.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Step one, remove and delete any pictures of you in that fedora you really like and never admit you had a fedora you really liked.


I love it when the advice Farkers give is "lie about what you like". Definitely the start of a healthy relationship.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But going up to people and talking to people is CREEEEEPY.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buster_v: 1. Don't be a dick.


...ignoring all the dicks that have no problem getting dates.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: bostonguy: Talk to women in the real world. Duh.

Yeah, the advice is pretty much get outside, do stuff around people, and interact.

I would imagine all three of those things are terrifying to him.


I think the problem that older people dismiss is that the widespread use of dating apps doesn't just augment more traditional dating, it replaces it.

Girls who are using these apps aren't nearly as receptive to romantic/sexual relationships with people outside the app, because they have the app for that. The app is incredibly easy and gives them a bunch of additional information and control they don't get in the real world. The dynamics involved all but guarantee that even average women will be flooded with interest from men who are more socially/romantically desirable than themselves.

At 18-19 girls are having a great time on dating apps. They can get a date anytime they want. They can get affection, romance, adventure, sex, whatever.

Guys who aren't having success on the app can't just ignore the app and act like it's 1990. Because in 1990 women also wanted to meet guys at bars and clubs and parties and church camp or whatever else.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kkinnison: someone who spends all his time using dating apps is boring, of course no one wants to date you

also at 19, you just want a relationship for free sex.  instead use that time to learn hobbies that make you happy, and can share with someone


Yep. A horny, impatient teenager who wants to enter the correct code & receive a prize.
And I'm gonna go ahead and guess he doesn't want to hear "That's not how it works."

I'll admit that when I was a horny, impatient teenager I would have gladly taken any shortcut to love that I was offered. That's how I lost three kidneys. But I was also empathetic and genuinely interested in other people, and fortunately that usually won out.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mangoose: "and they can be very superficial"...Can be? CAN BE?!?!?

Mentat: Also dude, you're 19.  Try dating in your 40's.

Dating in your 40s is alright. Once you get used to the minefield of 20-somethings with major issue. Or the 30 year olds with major issues. Or the 40 year olds who will stab you in the neck with a fork because you didn't want a second date. 50 year olds tend to be cool. Date 50 year olds.


MODERN WOMEN VS TRADITIONAL WOMEN Compilation | The Coffee Pod
Youtube nvFuumS8Za4
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: buster_v: 1. Don't be a dick.

...ignoring all the dicks that have no problem getting dates.


Yeah, being a dick or not it's literally not a factor in real life. Too many people are confusing their experience playing The Sims
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This Is Why Women Are AFRAID Of The Wall | Subscribe To @hidanthemummy
Youtube hx3XPYMdhmA
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: But going up to people and talking to people is CREEEEEPY.


It depends. If the person you talk to finds you attractive, it's healthy. If they don't find you attractive, then you're a creep. But you won't know the outcome until you actually do it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kkinnison: someone who spends all his time using dating apps is boring, of course no one wants to date you

also at 19, you just want a relationship for free sex.  instead use that time to learn hobbies that make you happy, and can share with someone


Who hurt you and why do you hate capitalism?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: kkinnison: someone who spends all his time using dating apps is boring, of course no one wants to date you

also at 19, you just want a relationship for free sex.  instead use that time to learn hobbies that make you happy, and can share with someone

Yep. A horny, impatient teenager who wants to enter the correct code & receive a prize.
And I'm gonna go ahead and guess he doesn't want to hear "That's not how it works."

I'll admit that when I was a horny, impatient teenager I would have gladly taken any shortcut to love that I was offered. That's how I lost three kidneys. But I was also empathetic and genuinely interested in other people, and fortunately that usually won out.


I don't see how this is relevant in the slightest. 19 year olds want to get laid. It's just how it is. I did. My wife certainly did.

The men who are successfully getting dates on Tinder are absolutely interested in sex. A guy who is unsuccessful isn't instruction because he wants sex.

Everyone wants sex. That's not his problem.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From what I've heard, that won't get him a date.  Apparently it's really farking difficult to get a date or a ... well, a fark these days outside of an app, at least for the young folks.

It might just get him some extra friends and life satisfaction in other ways, which isn't a terrible outcome.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't bother. It takes too much effort and isn't worth it anyway.

Just be lonely and miserable, like me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: [YouTube video: This Is Why Women Are AFRAID Of The Wall | Subscribe To @hidanthemummy]


Women are afraid of the Wall? Maybe they should ease into it by listening to Wish You We're Here and Dark Side of the Moon first.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Step one, remove and delete any pictures of you in that fedora you really like and never admit you had a fedora you really liked.


Step two, resist the urge to correct people when they call your trilby a fedora.
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Evidently Home Depot is the place to hang out.  Unless you want trashy women then go to Harbor Freight.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember to set your standards impossibly high so no one will ever get the opportunity to reject you.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Dating in your 40s is alright.


You a dude aintcha.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i am 54, divorced 3x. i have no further use for women, or their lies and bullshiat. they all cheat, and don't deserve our protection. i'm done
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Be rich.
2. Be attractive
3. Don't be unattractive.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Girls who are using these apps aren't nearly as receptive to romantic/sexual relationships with people outside the app, because they have the app for that.


Yep, anyone who's been with the same partner since before 2010 doesn't seem to get that dynamic has changed.  It's like trying to be a door-to-door salesman on the doorstep of someone with an Amazon Prime account.  You have to be extremely charming and persistent.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go to church to prEy. You'll find many broken DTF women. Most of them go on Sunday just to cleanse their sins from all the farking the rest of the week.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Online dating worked for me once I figured out I got zero dates when I made the initial contact.  Sat back and waited.

Also be honest.  Number one question was "are you really over 6' tall?".  Quit lying about height guys.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll bet the Proud Boys and the Taliban have recruitment advertisements that pop up in his feed.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dating apps are bullshiat.

Best way to get a date is to *GASP* become friends with that someone first.

Don't be aggressive. Don't be too eager. Be cool about it. Be her friend.

/The basic gist of what I told my oldest when he came up to me asking me for advice on how to get a date
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Go to church to prEy. You'll find many broken DTF women. Most of them go on Sunday just to cleanse their sins from all the farking the rest of the week.


Bleh, who wants a relationship with a god-botherer? Dating someone who's delusional is going to lead to a bad outcome.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1.  Wash your ass
2.  Don't act like douche
3.  Do something positive with your life
4.  Be comfortable with who you are
5.  Start up a conversation with her ugly friend first, then switch to the actual target
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Mangoose: 20-somethings with major issue.


[Fark user image 230x230]


One person's 'major issue' is another person's 'only chance'
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: when I was a horny, impatient teenager I would have gladly taken any shortcut to love that I was offered. That's how I lost three kidneys.


Uh, what now?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Dating apps are bullshiat.

Best way to get a date is to *GASP* become friends with that someone first.

Don't be aggressive. Don't be too eager. Be cool about it. Be her friend.

/The basic gist of what I told my oldest when he came up to me asking me for advice on how to get a date


No, if you become friends first and then try to make it more, she'll reject you, saying she "just wants to be friends".

\the opposite doesn't apply, as usual
 
