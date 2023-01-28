 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Children found in an abandoned wine celler described as 'young, immature', and are not expected to be released until they've rested for another 15 to 20 years   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
They were probably hiding from the Kongaroos.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
FTFA:
"
Deputy local mayor Erich Greil said after the discovery that the man once told him he had ten children, and that he wanted 'a cellar for each child'.
The man is said to have been a 'Reichsbürger', a group of right-wing extremists who believe the German empire still exists as it did prior to World War II, and the current German state is nothing more than an administrative construct."
 
macadamnut
The man is said to have been a 'Reichsbürger', a group of right-wing extremists who believe the German empire still exists as it did prior to World War II, and the current German state is nothing more than an administrative construct.

Fark user imageView Full Size



"Well what are you doing in Austria-Hungary?"
 
