(Fark)   State nicknames, Scottish things, soccer, and space are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan. 19-25 MTV Censorship Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1498

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So if you haven't seen Miley Cyrus's video for her new single "Flowers", it's exactly what you'd expect from Miley Cyrus - especially considering she teased the video with a short clip of her singing a few lines while taking a shower (PNSFW). So yeah, the video has her boobs in it. Look, I don't have a problem with her showing her boobs. To be honest, from an artistic perspective, it actually makes sense in the context of the song. But the thing is, MTV is showing it in regular rotation. Here's the Possibly Not Safe For Work video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7KNmW9a75Y (PNSFW)

I don't have a problem with MTV showing the video. It's probably PG-13 rated at the most, I think we're too prudish in the US, and like I said, it makes sense in the context of the song. But this is the same channel that wouldn't let Tom Petty say "joint" or Weezer say "hash pipe". I'm not saying they should censor Miley's nipples, I'm saying that they shouldn't censor Tom Petty or Weezer either. They should probably also rethink their censorship of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" - they were only talking about their bodies, Miley is showing hers.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on basic cable music video programming. 

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbh2.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
