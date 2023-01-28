 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Captain)   Photoshop this bridge   (cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net) divider line
15
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 8:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2023-01-28 2:29:49 AM  
Original:
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Elwood: "It's got a Starfleet Motor. It's 106 light years to Risa, we got a full tank of deuterium, half a pack of cigarettes, we're in space, it's dark... and we're wearing sunglasses." Jake: "Hit it."
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Galaxy Star Orville Quest Trek

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THEY'RE PLAYING THE SONG OF MY PEOPLES!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.