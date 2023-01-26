 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   Oklahoma to guy with clean police record: "Look, we stopped stopping you for being on a watchlist in 2015 and you got removed from it, so why are you complaining about us stopping you in 2022 for being on another watchlist?" Cue cuffs and guns   (theintercept.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why focus on the negative here? He wasn't beaten to death, sheesh.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get a different car with a different license plate and register it to a family member. Problem solved
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sandbar67: Get a different car with a different license plate and register it to a family member. Problem solved


The relatives' names are probably listed as POC's for this guy and it wouldn't help.

This would be a good use of an LLC.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How do you get your car placed on a terrorist watch list?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They'll just lie about why he's being pulled over.  Until one of their roided up dogs goofs up and admits to it again
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police officer walking up to his car window: "Excuse me. Do you know how black you were going!?"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Police officer walking up to his car window: "Excuse me. Do you know how black you were going!?"


Never heard of Doppler Shift?  8-(
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They removed him from the watchlist once!  Why didn't he take the opportunity to make himself less brown?  Who can you really blame here?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is what authoritarian regimes do. The government has a list of enemies and suspects. The list is secret. Those who create and maintain it are accountable to no one. Those on the list are singled out by law enforcement.

Getting put on the list is easy. Getting removed from the list is impossible. Even when clearly put on it mistakenly.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do you get your car placed on a terrorist watch list?


The name was first, then all assets associated with the name.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He wasn't in whiteface, so clearly he was asking for it.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: They removed him from the watchlist once!  Why didn't he take the opportunity to make himself less brown?  Who can you really blame here?


He also had the opportunity to make his name less Mooslim! What's he waiting for???

/ s
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there's a list, can we at least get the Q-nuts & Alex Jones' donors onto it?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: They'll just lie about why he's being pulled over.  Until one of their roided up dogs goofs up and admits to it again


They're not supposed to tell him that he was on the list.   Someone screwed up during one of his stops, which is probably a good thing as it allowed him to find out about it so he could try to challenge it.

But the problem is, unlike the no fly list, there's no mechanism to challenge it.  Which is why he has to sue the local police instead, but they're just going to claim that they're following the FBI's list, like they're supposed to.

/suspects the judges in Oklahoma would rule differently if this were a white nationalist
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When East Germany fell over a third of the country was STASI.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: This is what authoritarian regimes do. The government has a list of enemies and suspects. The list is secret. Those who create and maintain it are accountable to no one. Those on the list are singled out by law enforcement.

Getting put on the list is easy. Getting removed from the list is impossible. Even when clearly put on it mistakenly.


It's Orwellian and Kafkaesque.

What a future we're headed into.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do you get your car placed on a terrorist watch list?


In the south, dead head and Bernie stickers
 
p89tech
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't worry. The secret lists of suspect people compiled by Brave Home Land Security Bureaucrats and Hero Police is for your protection, Citizen.

The fact that object to such lists makes us wonder what you're hiding. Perhaps you should be on a list, hmmmm?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oklahoma City police officers are: A) dicks, and B) stupid.  I am not basing that off the article; however, the article reinforces those attributes.
 
