(TMZ)   David Miscavige is spending some time with his wife right now   (tmz.com) divider line
15
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will surely be his downfall this time.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you implying that he's dead, Smitty?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's an unfortunate surname
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scavenge... savage... miscarriage...
yikes
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has a date with karma coming soon.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lipspinach: Are you implying that he's dead, Smitty?


That would make me so happy
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Lipspinach: Are you implying that he's dead, Smitty?

That would make me so happy


Right? Man that would be amazing
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: Are you implying that he's dead, Smitty?


this prompted me to go search for the Community episode where Jeff & Britta and the high school kids yell smitty! at each other.  

I was looking for the 'you should bang his mom!' quote, but found this instead, looooolll 

Annie: You said I have a crafty, Jew brain!
Pierce: Nobody knows how to take a compliment anymore.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: Lipspinach: Are you implying that he's dead, Smitty?

this prompted me to go search for the Community episode where Jeff & Britta and the high school kids yell smitty! at each other.  

I was looking for the 'you should bang his mom!' quote, but found this instead, looooolll 

Annie: You said I have a crafty, Jew brain!
Pierce: Nobody knows how to take a compliment anymore.


Maybe I should have given that show more than a 15 minute preview.  People seem to love it.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is that the Ken doll from the new Margot Robbie film?
 
adj_m
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The lawsuit is nothing but a money shakedown. The allegations are scurrilous, ridiculous and blatantly false. The lawsuit is both a sham and a scam."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the cult can't blackmail and/or intimidate their way out of this one as per their usual MO? interesting. Another indication of a decline. At this point Scientology is more of a real estate scam than anything else.

How Scientology Became A Massive Real Estate Scam
Youtube hjnkvAqbLWc
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy can't die soon enough. He's a boil on the world's ass.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: This guy can't die soon enough. He's a boil on the world's ass.


All organized religions are.
 
