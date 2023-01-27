 Skip to content
(T Nichols Photography)   This is Tyre Nichols' photo portfolio. He was just starting out and was already taking beautiful pictures. So, if you already understand how violent and awful his death was, maybe choose to view and share his art instead of his suffering   (thiscaliforniakid2.wixsite.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hey guys,

My name is Tyre D. Nichols. I am an aspiring photographer. Well I mostly do this stuff for fun but i enjoy it very much. Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways i cannot write down for people. I take different types of photograhy, anywhere from action sports to rural photos, to bodies of water and my favorite.. landscape photography. My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what i am seeing through my eye and out through my lens. People have a story to tell why not capture it instead of doing the "norm" and writing it down or speaking it. I hope to one day let people see what i see and to hopefully admire my work based on the quality and ideals of my work. So on that note enjoy my page and let me know what you think.

Your friend,

-Tyre D. Nichols
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Thanks for posting that cretinous one (assuming you are submitter). I can't won't muster the nerve to watch the beating. This brought tears to my eyes.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, Subby. Let's share both. So those five murderers burn and we get federal laws that make psychopaths choose other lines of work.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby.

I saw this earlier, via Heather Cox Richardson's "Letters from an American" email newsletter (it's also on Substack). If it hadn't been posted, I was going to. She wrote:
There is a great deal to say here, but everything I write seems to flatten Mr. Nichols's life into the few minutes of brutal beating that led to his death.
It seems to me that I should stand aside tonight and let Mr. Nichols represent himself.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah share it all. We got out of Vietnam because people got fed up with the body bags and carnage on the news. People need to see the horrors our governments and their enforcers inflict.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
(reads about me section and begins sobbing)
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This makes me want to scream.
I'm so angry.
I'm so sad.
I don't know what to do.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm pretty hardcore.  Ex military.  Welterweight boxer (years ago). Power lifter.  I tried to watch the vids.  I couldn't.  They made me cry.  Then, seeing this young man's portfolio, and realizing what a gentle soul he was started the tears all over again.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Yeah share it all. We got out of Vietnam because people got fed up with the body bags and carnage on the news. People need to see the horrors our governments and their enforcers inflict.


Watching a play by play of someone in the process of being beaten to death isn't really comparable to a body bag. I guess we're just too desensitized these days to appreciate the gravity of body bags (look at 2019 hospitals). Gee, I wonder why.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The videos are awful. The beating is bad enough but then to hear those murders literally bragging about and reveling in how badly they beat him madly be farking angry. I know a narcissist with more empathy and they have zero.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People need to realize this isn't aberrant behavior. This is all-too-typical policing.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't bring myself to watch the video.  But seeing this young man's photography was like looking through his eyes at how he saw the world around him.  A life that was needlessly cut short.

I'm sure if I watched the video I would want his murderers tortured at Gitmo, fried by Old Sparky, their smoldering remains fed through a wood chipper, and then what was left disposed of via nuclear device.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: People need to realize this isn't aberrant behavior. This is all-too-typical policing.


I had the thought that Judge Dredd is not an instruction manual.
 
yms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was a decent skater as well.
Bastards.
 
darinwil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

"I hope to one day let people see what i see", I know what some of us have watched isn't really what he intended by letting people see what he saw, but that's exactly what is happening. And my hope is that it wasn't in vain.

It would likely be lost on them, but his murderers should have their cells filled with the beauty he captured contrasted with the vileness of what they did so they could see how truly ugly they are until their end.

/I think those photos must be shedding a little dust in here
 
