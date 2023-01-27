 Skip to content
(i24 News)   In what is just a total coincidence, the Koran burning incident in Sweden that caused Turkey to oppose Sweden's NATO application was paid for by a Russian affiliated journalist   (i24news.tv) divider line
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Called it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Russia finally goes kaput them maybe Turkey will stop trying to play both sides? Or would it be easier to replace Russia with China and stick to the same game plan?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: Called it


Yep. This was obvious. I will say Turkey was involved also.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I heard that Russian cartoons of the Prophet are rampant, too.

Gee, I guess Turkey really wants everyone in NATO, and has just donated all Of the ammo and food and clothing there is to Ukraine.

/scenario 777
 
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When Russia finally goes kaput them maybe Turkey will stop trying to play both sides? Or would it be easier to replace Russia with China and stick to the same game plan?


Maybe the Ottoman Empire will rise again?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have the CIA sponsor a Qur'an burning in Moscow.

Problem solved.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the CIA sponsor a Qur'an burning in Moscow.

Problem solved.


Kadyrov sounded like he wanted a fatwa issued for RAF suggesting that the boys all stay clean-shaven.

There is literally nothing quite like using your religious beliefs to dictate when you're supposed to be angry.
 
Unda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It makes Turkey look like fools, to fall for such an obvious stunt.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unda: It makes Turkey look like fools, to fall for such an obvious stunt.


Now do the anti-vaxers.
 
Unda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Unda: It makes Turkey look like fools, to fall for such an obvious stunt.

Now do the anti-vaxers.


I'm anti-VAX - VMS was a terrible, terrible operating system.

Anti-vaxxers, on the other hand.... not with a 10-foot pole.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give Turkey the bird.
 
