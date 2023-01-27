 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSNBC)   Police bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols beating released, is as bad as was expected. [Graphic violence warning]   (msnbc.com) divider line
176
    More: News  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 8:33 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



176 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This thread is gonna ROCK!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not into snuff films. Thanks tho.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Put 'em all against the wall.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Watched some of the Memphis footage on the Memphis Vimeo page, and stopped.  The pigs were kicking the poor man in the face and chest, beating him with a baton while holding him down, and then I stopped when two of the pigs dragged him up and held him up by his arms while a third punched him in the face and stomach.  Disgusting.  That was a lynching.
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In before the ankle tasting boot lickers get here.  What a disgusting video
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Disgusting. Just... I'm sick
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't have enough snark for this.  Best of luck to the protesters in ATL and I hope Memphis gets through this.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The surveillance camera view is... I dunno. I guess I didnt know what I expected to see, but i wish i could unsee it
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is going to be very bad.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That was shocking and surprisingly not surprising. And how about all the other times this was brushed over when it didn't result in death?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When he cries out for his mother I just hurt in my soul. He was 80 feet from her house. I am glad they are serving this with justice but I do find it highly questionable that black police are held accountable while white police do not seem to be held to the same standard. That isn't to say they shouldn't be arrested, but I wish white cops were also arrested. The picture of him from the hospital if you haven't seen that yet is heartbreaking. They beat his face in. They broke his neck. It's just so unnecessary and so sad.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i'm not watching that video. but in case anyone here did, and needs something happier to look at, here is an old meme that still makes me smile.

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I said this in the other thread:

It looked like WWE where a group of bad guys takes turns beating the good guy. Holding him up, defenseless, and pounding away.

Only that's fake. They straight-up beat a man to death.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As another Farker has said before, this is why I don't give a shiat when I hear about a cop getting killed. F them.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: This is going to be very bad.


You mean, it already was bad. The FA happened, and now it's time for some FO.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take yalls word for how bad it is. Didn't watch the George Floyd video, not watching this one. Do what you will protestors, this shiat has gotta stop.
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alright, somebody tell me how that was justified.  I'm gonna go to bed, because no matter how you twist reality, there isn't a single way to do it.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No thank you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um


F*ck.
 
uberalice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was a straight up gangbanger hit. And they loved every second of it. F*ck those Motherf*ckers.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I cannot watch.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: I said this in the other thread:

It looked like WWE where a group of bad guys takes turns beating the good guy. Holding him up, defenseless, and pounding away.

Only that's fake. They straight-up beat a man to death.


This.
 
Renob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seriously, nothing on Facebook or Instagram showing up, and I'm friends with the people most likely to be extremely outraged by this.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This cannot get reformed.

Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: The surveillance camera view is... I dunno. I guess I didnt know what I expected to see, but i wish i could unsee it


That's why I'm not watching it. The internet is trying to normalize watching snuff films, but uh...no.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

puffy999: Um


F*ck.


Pe ...

Nope. Can't even muster that up tonight. Gonna have a few drinks
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was a goddam mob hit.

I need a drink.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: The surveillance camera view is... I dunno. I guess I didnt know what I expected to see, but i wish i could unsee it


that's what get's them 2nd degree murder. it's clearly shows them go to work on him

the guy holding him up and the guy dropping the bombs on him are in very big trouble. they'll plead, no chance they go to trial
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This was revenge for the guy posting ACAB on a local news Facebook post.
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That absolute "I WAS A POLICE OFFICER LIKE YOU UNTIL I TOOK AN UNCONVICTED MAN TO THE KNEE" theatre piece was....something
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nope like I said in the other thread, I'm not watching that s***.

That said these guys need to go away for a long time.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of my students lost her life after school today. Hit by a school bus.

I'm already in tears so I'm not watching this video.
 
pregerstheHobo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Disband the whole city sponsored gang. That was a lynching.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least the cops this time weren't white. Just saying.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This thread is gonna ROCK!


I'll Start.
Those dang racist cops...automatically think all blacks are violent criminals that can just go off like *that* snap.

/which will be the next narrative in 'we're all safe and white now'
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, I watched the whole thing. Ugh. Standing around talking about their injuries like a football game. Saying "he's on something" while holding him up. They are rightfully farked. All quiet around here so far.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Shadow Blasko: The surveillance camera view is... I dunno. I guess I didnt know what I expected to see, but i wish i could unsee it

That's why I'm not watching it. The internet is trying to normalize watching snuff films, but uh...no.


Gotta get those clicks.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I need to ask. In Video 3 linked from this page (full high-res videos, from the redlit thread), am I hearing the audio accurately, regarding specifically what he is screaming out as they have him on the ground? It's a single word, repeated. The sound that a young person might yell in complete panic. If I'm hearing that accurately, then that's the sickest part. Can anyone confirm. Warning, disturbing.
 
uberalice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: That was a goddam mob hit.

I need a drink.


The mob would have been humane. He never see it coming and he'd never know what hit hi. These are predators.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: puffy999: Um


F*ck.

Pe ...

Nope. Can't even muster that up tonight. Gonna have a few drinks


These dicks with badges don't deserve that word
 
lincoln65
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Biden calls for calm from Americans witnessing violent police killings. I call for calm from the violent police killing their witnesses.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The utter inhumanity. And what the fark were the EMTs doing? So much for duty of care. Just reprehensible on every level, from the aggression shown at a traffic stop to holding him up so they could extract vengeance on the victim for fleeing for his very life - and for very good reason. Whether he ran or not, they would have killed him.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ace in your face: When he cries out for his mother I just hurt in my soul. He was 80 feet from her house.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm gonna pass on this one. Got pissed off enough watching the guy in North Carolina being shot by SWAT in his trailer.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For those that just don't want to watch, don't think it gets any better if you close your eyes and just listen.

"What did I do wrong?"
(* person being beaten to death sounds while he begs for mercy and calls out to his mother *)
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: At least the cops this time weren't white. Just saying.


Yeah....  Now won't take years for justice to happen.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Shadow Blasko: The surveillance camera view is... I dunno. I guess I didnt know what I expected to see, but i wish i could unsee it

That's why I'm not watching it. The internet is trying to normalize watching snuff films, but uh...no.


I disagree. I think watching these is important. It's too easy for people to act like the police are these heroes and not the biggest street gang out there. It's important for people to watch the truth with their eyes and feel the hurt, sadness and anger in the proper degree. Angry, hurt people change things. People who look the other way let this keep happening.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
JFC that was really bad
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ace in your face: When he cries out for his mother I just hurt in my soul. He was 80 feet from her house. I am glad they are serving this with justice but I do find it highly questionable that black police are held accountable while white police do not seem to be held to the same standard. That isn't to say they shouldn't be arrested, but I wish white cops were also arrested. The picture of him from the hospital if you haven't seen that yet is heartbreaking. They beat his face in. They broke his neck. It's just so unnecessary and so sad.


dhcmrlchtdj: I need to ask. In Video 3 linked from this page (full high-res videos, from the redlit thread), am I hearing the audio accurately, regarding specifically what he is screaming out as they have him on the ground? It's a single word, repeated. The sound that a young person might yell in complete panic. If I'm hearing that accurately, then that's the sickest part. Can anyone confirm. Warning, disturbing.


Ok, confirmed.
 
Displayed 50 of 176 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.