(Oddity Central)   Man who faked his own death because he was curious as to who would show up at his funeral has to be curious no more, all his family and friends hate him now   (odditycentral.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't tell anyone, because I hoped it would work out."

This guy obviously doesn't understand how reality works.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell, everyone was overjoyed and forgiving in Tom Sawyer.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot. I already know that no one is coming to mine.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass is the tag, but this guy went way beyond dumbass!
 
foo monkeys alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: Idiot. I already know that no one is coming to mine.


I'll go to your funeral if you go mine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh man that's like the dream of every angry tween.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who arranged his funeral ? I don't even believe this crap .
/ DNRTFA
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkeys alt: SpaceBison: Idiot. I already know that no one is coming to mine.

I'll go to your funeral if you go mine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer did it first.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [ruinmyweek.com image 850x444]


I'm gonna hire some people dressed in trench coats to look like detectives from some 1970's movie standing at a distance at a mobster's funeral to take pictures of whichever mafia members show up.
 
camaroash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone who shows up to my funeral will have been duped.

/ Not having one. Cremation followed by my ashes being flushed down a random toilet.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the makers of "Lawn of the Dead," comes "Well, This is No FUNeral," where an ignorant man comes back from the dead. Or, does he?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

camaroash: Anyone who shows up to my funeral will have been duped.

/ Not having one. Cremation followed by my ashes being flushed down a random toilet.


You want us to burn a pack of those Japanese panties too?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [ruinmyweek.com image 850x444]


I don't believe her.  For one thing, for a short term contract that's a ridiculously low rate.  For another, there's travel time and expenses to consider.

But now I'm kind of into the idea of hiring a couple of young actresses to show up as grieving mistresses who discover each other at the funeral and get into a confrontation.  And obviously they're inappropriately dressed to look as trashy as they can get away with.

I've discussed a few ridiculous scenarios with my wife, she's vetoed all of them so far - but if I keep this one a secret she can't say no, and no harm would be done because she'd figure out what was going on pretty quickly given my previous suggestions for funeral arrangements.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
my retirement plan is to really kill myself. i will probably just die from my bad habits first. meh
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: my retirement plan is to really kill myself. i will probably just die from my bad habits first. meh


The problem I have observed with this is that the guy you are now almost always wants to live a bit longer.

The guy you'll be tomorrow will feel the same way, even if he's not quite the guy you are now.  It can be a long, slow slide and the guy who climbed the ladder might never have wanted to be the guy who is approaching the bottom... but the guy on the slide isn't quite done yet.

Most people hang on to life until they're not given a choice in the matter.
 
gadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd imagine it's generally not advisable no matter who your family is.  People get kinda miffed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Patmaniac: What the hell, everyone was overjoyed and forgiving in Tom Sawyer.


He knows that changes aren't permanent... but change is...

mist... myth...
mystery... drift...
 
