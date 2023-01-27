 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Dad of the Year candidate takes his 17-month-old daughter for a nice little motorbike ride in heavy traffic   (thesun.ie) divider line
23
    Asinine, England, Motorcycle, Sun, Taliban, Cycling infrastructure, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Traffic, Risk  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is reckless and stupid, but consider the fact that the vast majority of people on this planet would consider that to be utterly normal and unremarkable.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size

cdc.govView Full Size

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in China and India, that's absolutely normal.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: This is reckless and stupid, but consider the fact that the vast majority of people on this planet would consider that to be utterly normal and unremarkable.

[i.pinimg.com image 670x423]
[c1.staticflickr.com image 850x566]
[cdc.gov image 700x525]
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 652x455]


So you're calling most of the planet's population reckless and stupid?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the video, the motorbike has Japanese genitalia.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sucking A Dummy' there's a song in there somewhere
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: beezeltown: This is reckless and stupid, but consider the fact that the vast majority of people on this planet would consider that to be utterly normal and unremarkable.

[i.pinimg.com image 670x423]
[c1.staticflickr.com image 850x566]
[cdc.gov image 700x525]
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 652x455]

So you're calling most of the planet's population reckless and stupid?


Past, present and future, yes.

Humans gonna hume.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, my dad even let me steer the handlebars, only got in one (very slow speed) accident.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really accomplished rider, I really appreciated when he rushed the corner on a low slide turn after
popping that wheelie.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to post pics from when I was working in India. But I see this is well covered.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in MY day- well, it was a miracle any of us survived the dumb sh*t we did.
I mean really, no seat belts, 10 people in the box of a pick-up, smoking in banks, hospitals & churches! WTF was society thinking?
 
Rickenbacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was very angry by what I had seen. I posted the video on social media and I reported it to police a couple of days later."

Priorities man.  TikTok ain't gonna feed itself.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because lots of people do it, and some of us even survived it, doesn't make it a good idea, you know?
 
Hunter Biden's Oversized Yogurt Slinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get all the comparisons to India and China but I don't think the issue was that she was on the bike. I think the issue was the insane driving with her on the bike. If he had been puttering down some country road outside some rural village nobody would have cared.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something is wrong with that baby.  It has a distortion on it like Japanese do around their genitals.  Is the mother Japanese?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be a Chinese scientist at work who routinely rode his bike with his six year old perched between the handlebars.
 
Muso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Muso: [Fark user image image 850x458]


Freeze Frame included
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Muso: [Fark user image image 850x458]


🎵my blood runs cold🎵
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hunter Biden's Oversized Yogurt Slinger: I get all the comparisons to India and China but I don't think the issue was that she was on the bike. I think the issue was the insane driving with her on the bike. If he had been puttering down some country road outside some rural village nobody would have cared.


That was kinda where I came down on this, too. Which is why we should stop linking to tabloids, honestly.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nah, in the US we'd give the kid a gun and call it a day.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This is reckless and stupid, but consider the fact that the vast majority of people on this planet would consider that to be utterly normal and unremarkable.

[i.pinimg.com image 670x423]
[c1.staticflickr.com image 850x566]
[cdc.gov image 700x525]
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 652x455]


Not like we were much better with cars back in the day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
we have blurred the toddler

I couldn't tell one toddler from another if my life depended on it. I'd be the perfect eye-witness for any toddlers that want to commit crimes. "It was a small person and that's about all I can say, officer."
 
