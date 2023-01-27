 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC4i)   Ohio Dollar General stores shut down because they generally had the wrong dollars marked on their tags   (nbc4i.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Lawsuit, Law, Dollar General, Dollar General stores, Public relations, Corporation, Complaint, Sales  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 5:47 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure it is just that Dollar General now?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How hard can accurate pricing be at a dollar store?
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Next will be Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, all 3 are under investigation for massive mispricing and refusal to correct mispriced items per state law. At one Dollar General over 1/3 of items were mispriced at the register vs the aisle tags over several trips by the country auditor.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Priapetic: How hard can accurate pricing be at a dollar store?


I agree; it doesn't make cents.
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh. Who cares? It's not like we are talking about where we buy beer.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: Next will be Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, all 3 are under investigation for massive mispricing and refusal to correct mispriced items per state law. At one Dollar General over 1/3 of items were mispriced at the register vs the aisle tags over several trips by the country auditor.


As much of an asshole as the state AG is, he actually does things for Ohioans other than waste taxpayer dollars fighting for conservative causes.

Though one can argue this action sure benefits his broke redneck GQPer base.
 
gkcook
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From what I hear Dollar General pays among the worst wages of any retail store. Working at Wal-Mart would be a huge upgrade.  If you go to a Dollar General, you will often see ONE employee running the cash register while they try to stock the store between customers.  They likely fall behind or loose track of their pricing adjustments and don't give a shiat until a manager calls them out on it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gkcook: From what I hear Dollar General pays among the worst wages of any retail store. Working at Wal-Mart would be a huge upgrade.  If you go to a Dollar General, you will often see ONE employee running the cash register while they try to stock the store between customers.  They likely fall behind or loose track of their pricing adjustments and don't give a shiat until a manager calls them out on it.


You would be correct. I used to work at Dollar General. You got paid less than you would ever think you would get paid as an assistant manager, and your job duties aren't really being a manager as much as being a second warm body inside the store. I do mean second, because other than delivery days, one employee is all you worked with during your shift, preventing you on most days to leave the store to have your break elsewhere than inside the store. You never had any time to change up shelves, stock, "frontface" (make the shelves look nicer by putting products closer to the front, which is the main thing they touted, pretending Dollar General had more stock than it did), pricing, etc.

It's an evil company to work for and I am glad not to work there anymore.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Around here it's been buck and a quarter tree for several months, no big deal cause everything costs more...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.