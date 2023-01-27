 Skip to content
(Zillow)   For Sale: Bomb shelter with views   (zillow.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overpriced. I went with the economy model, proven quality with decades-long track record.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What am I supposed to do with all the hoarded garbage I've already spent years collecting?  Not enough room for all the broken vehicles and non-working appliances I already have.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hate to admit it, but I would love that.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No moat?  No sharks with lasers?  What kind of evil mastermind do you take me for?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It looks like a packrat paradise. Too bad its all the way out in Blaine.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Okay, that would be AMAZING to own.

All the sides could become canvasses for mural artists.

The inside has tons of room to make one level a greenshouse. grow lights are cheap and low-energy these days, and only getting cheaper each year. As long as it has a well to draw water from, it could have an arboretum on the scale of Warth of Khan's Gensis Project underground vault.

An entire level for bowling, miniputt, and skatebaording.

Zombie-proof.

The roof would need only slight mods to become a crazy garden, with drone landing pads, maybe a couple telescopes, solar panels to power the whole thing.

Fark man, I wish I had more money. That place would be sweet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like storage for a pawn shop. A really crappy pawn shop.
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It looks like a packrat paradise. Too bad its all the way out in Blaine.


You could work remote.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]


That would be a great art gallery space.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I really want to know who owns it now.  It reminds of a Big Bang Theory episode where Sheldon has a storage locker with everything he has ever owned all cataloged and arranged. It almost like whoever owns this has ADHD OCD
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Looks like storage for a pawn shop. A really crappy pawn shop.


Those concrete walls are the same material for the walls in a lot of Canadian art galleries, like The Art Gallery of Hamilton, and the walls of some buildings on the campus of McMaster University. I don't know where that style originated, but it's a kind of 1970s Canadian artsyfarts style. It gives me nostalgia for big paintings of landscapes, statues made by Inuit shamans, and that kind of thing. The feeling might not translate to anywhere else, though.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Overpriced. I went with the economy model, proven quality with decades-long track record.

[Fark user image 360x377]


My school only had the ones for right handed people. I've been put on by government my whole life!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think I played that level in a game several years ago.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]


I really wish I could find a gif or clip of Justin Long from Barbarian taking a tape measure to the murder room for his real estate listing...but alas, no such luck.
 
patricula
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]

That would be a great art gallery space.


Came here to say the same thing.

Or a gaming store!  You would, of course, have to call it "The Bunker".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mike: " So, your father really liked to collect just about anything, huh? I can appreciate that."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]


I think that was used in Syriana:

sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Okay, that would be AMAZING to own.

All the sides could become canvasses for mural artists.

The inside has tons of room to make one level a greenshouse. grow lights are cheap and low-energy these days, and only getting cheaper each year. As long as it has a well to draw water from, it could have an arboretum on the scale of Warth of Khan's Gensis Project underground vault.

An entire level for bowling, miniputt, and skatebaording.

Zombie-proof.

The roof would need only slight mods to become a crazy garden, with drone landing pads, maybe a couple telescopes, solar panels to power the whole thing.

Fark man, I wish I had more money. That place would be sweet.


I am so with you.  that... that would be my dream house.  Get a pile of lottery money and then make each floor something amazing.

Im just thinking about how good cranked guitars would sound in there! natural reverb.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image image 768x576]


Giggity. The future potential... Giggity... of that room is... Giggity...amazing. Giggity! Giggity! Giggity!
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It looks like my character's homes that I built in Fallout 4 (or 76).
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]


It needs a white bunny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Needs more crap.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That place is bad ass. However, it would be a biatch to heat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Housed inside is a fully functional 6,000 lb. rated freight elevator spanning its 6 stories.

I'm sure that will be inexpensive to maintain.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]


And it comes with a handy oubliette.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]

And it comes with a handy oubliette.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


Oubliette/breakfast nook.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This place looks like the inspiration for Victor Strand's bunker/tower in "Fear the Walking Dead."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: nitropissering: The interrogation/torture room is very appealing.

[Fark user image 768x576]

I think that was used in Syriana:

[sbs.com.au image 570x316]


That was a great scene in a great movie.  It still (the scene) creeps me the fark out.

"I'm going to cut your head off...."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
9/29/2022    Listed for sale    $1,500,000  $73/sqft

11/15/2022    Price change    $1,250,000 (-16.7%) $61/sqft

12/12/2022    Price change    $950,000 (-24%) $47/sqft

In about six months, they'll be paying you to take it off their hands.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know some kinky types near Bellingham who could put that to good use. I just wish iat was closer to the border so I could install a zipline.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love this from the description, "The structure was designed to withstand a nuclear blast within a one-mile radius and is well preserved."[my emphasis]
 
