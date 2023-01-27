 Skip to content
(MSN)   By nuking Ukraine, I assume   (msn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
By surrendering
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd love to hear Zelensky on the phone, telling Trump to Fark off in exquisite detail.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
24 hours?  That's a heck of a long BJ for anyone to give.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well sure, Trumpolini ended all conflict in the Middle East, this would be easy. What's that? Uh... never mind...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It'd probably be by deploying US forces to occupy Ukraine, because "Russia doesn't want to fight us" or some bullshiat.

/Of course, there'd be US casualties within 24 hours.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
By selling more condos to Russian gangsters.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I could solve every problem ever in the history of ever in 24 hours. Problem solved.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'd love to hear Zelensky on the phone, telling Trump to Fark off in exquisite detail.


It would be beautiful!
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: It'd probably be by deploying US forces to occupy Ukraine, because "Russia doesn't want to fight us" or some bullshiat.

/Of course, there'd be US casualties within 24 hours.


That wasn't Russia, that was Wagner. Totally not Russia
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As president. AS PRESIDENT!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He uh... didn't manage to prevent it so...
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also his dad can beat up your dad so nyahhh
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, we know you'd resolve it - by making sure to help Russia invade and seize Ukraine.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/former-fbi-official-charles-mcgonigal-arrested-ties-russian/story?id=96609658

https://www.businessinsider.com/court-document-shows-oleg-deripaska-loaned-paul-manafort-10-million-2018-6

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/29/oleg-deripaska-paul-manafort-trump-russia-investigation

https://time.com/5401645/putins-oligarchs/
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: As president. AS PRESIDENT!


Ass President!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's this guy again.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can do it in 26 minutes, you lazy fark.

bing.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So 24 hours is the new 2 weeks.

Kinda works in the new media shiatscape.
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA : "The American president, really, if he wanted to, could put an end to the conflict and he could do it quickly by using, let's say, his skills or simply giving instructions to Kiev,"

Oh shoot. It's that simple. 'Use his skills'.
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh ffs STFU you loudmouth crook.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know it's never going to happen, but I really wish somebody would respond when he says crap like this "well then, go ahead and do it now, and you'll guarantee your victory in 2024" - tell him to put up or shut up... throw every "tough guys act" type of phrase at him until he runs away like a baby.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a maroon.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For his part, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he agreed with Trump's words and pointed out that, if he were president, "it is possible that the Ukrainian crisis would be resolved quickly through his influence on Kiev".

"Theoretically, Trump is not far from the truth. The American president, really, if he wanted to, could put an end to the conflict and he could do it quickly by using, let's say, his skills or simply giving instructions to Kiev," he asserted during a press conference, as reported by Interfax news agency.

So there it is. Trump and the Kremlin are in complete agreement. All that has to happen is for the United States to instruct Ukraine to lay down its arms and stop resisting. How convenient.
 
Gough
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That MSN headline is one word too short..."badly."
 
Fereals
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
By extortion? That sounds illegal. Someone should do something..

*10 drinks in
 
beth_lida1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After he releases his long awaited health care plan
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guy is a genius in his own mind
 
