(MSN)   Is that a condom wrapped banana, or are just happy to see me?   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Surgery, Banana, Small intestine, Eating, Vomiting, Bowel obstruction, Gastrointestinal tract, Condom  
631 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daylight come and me wan go home.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...  I wasn't ready for there to be a picture.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Trial run for being a mule gone wrong?
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What has been seen cannot be unseen.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been that angry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be cultural.  Growing up a banana sandwich was a mashed banana on bread.  Americans include peanut butter in that I've learned for the Elvis variation.

Don't know what celebrity to attribute a condom banana snack to -- maybe George Santos?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annual year-end headline: "What did we get stuck in our duodenums in 2023?"
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine times out of ten, I am Jack's raging bile duct.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people just don't understand how mad I was. It was over the new Avatar movie, isn't it obvious? Do you need a farking diagram?!

Oh, I'm getting angry again...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where, JamPress, did, JamPress, this, JamPress, happen? JamPress.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: I've never been that angry.


Nor I. Dude must've had a ton of hormonal rage. I assume the baseline for hormonal rage is this, which is still dumb as hell but seems less dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Annual year-end headline: "What did we get stuck in our duodenums in 2023?"


Swallowing condoms could be a great way to make money off diverticulitis. Check out this business plan:

Get diverticulitis.
Swallow a box of condoms (individually, unreapped, don't just swallow the box whole).
Eat lots of gassy food.
The condoms get stuck in the intestinal pockets.
The gas inflates the condoms really big.
Get people to pay you to swallow their jewelry and microfilm secrets.
When you swallow the item, jiggle until it fits in one of the pockets.
Condoms can inflate a lot, so when you fill them up, just eat more gassy food to make more room.
Become the human safe deposit box.
They collect the titems when you die. OR for extra fee, you give them a treasure map to your grave.
(Brinks can be your undertaker).
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Ate"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, no. Ohhhh hells no....

I know what "banana" reallymeans. There was a thread about it the other day....

/abandon thread
 
behanger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To show how condoms should be used, my teacher brought a banana to class, 'cos he could not get a woody on an empty stomach.
 
dfelixster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

behanger: To show how condoms should be used, my teacher brought a banana to class, 'cos he could not get a woody on an empty stomach.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vegetarianism 101.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hate lazy reporting! The full name of the journal is "You Can't Be Cereus"
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was he trying to get some sexual peeling?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You people just don't understand how mad I was. It was over the new Avatar movie, isn't it obvious? Do you need a farking diagram?!

Oh, I'm getting angry again...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cheron: "Ate"


I was really expecting entry would be from the other end
 
