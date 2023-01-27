 Skip to content
(CNBC)   You know it's been a tough year when Goldman Sachs CEO gets a 29 percent pay cut. He'll have to squeak by on only $25 million   (cnbc.com) divider line
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Worth every penny
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And with inflation like this, he might have to snort his cocaine through $50s.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As far as bad years go, I'll take 2022. Had post 9/11 and 2008-ish not happened, I would have three times as much money. But I do not.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could be more cuts.

Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there a GoFundMe for him and his poor family?
 
emonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, he'll only get to keep about $17.5 million of it.  Give him a break, guys.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No more blackjack and hookers.
Now it's blackjack or hookers.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does he have a gofundme we can donate to?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What I find slightly humorous is that at one point this guy probably thought inflation was great and totally juicing his profits.

/welcome to the party, pal
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's just salary.
Now tell me how much he is going to get on bonuses anyway.
 
emonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh.  He'll only be able to keep, like, $17.5 million of it, so more fool him.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again: life satisfaction peaks at an annual income of about USD105000 in 2018 prices. Allow for a bit of inflation and we're looking at maybe USD120K in 2023. Past that point you're just showing off.

Not to mention that it's not clear that having Goldman (or any investment firm, really) manage your money actively will consistently yield higher returns than the market, let alone high enough to justify the firm's fees---or that they even could do honestly even if they tried.

If somebody does offer you consistently above-market returns, it's almost certainly a scam.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't he the asshole that was saying that companies needed to force workers back into the office?
 
