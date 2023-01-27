 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   AP: please stop using the word "the" in front of disadvantaged folks, such as "the poor", or "the mentally disabled", and "the French"   (forbes.com) divider line
80
    More: Murica, AP Stylebook, Twitter, Style guide, Associated Press, following day, Viral phenomenon, Twitter users, original tweet  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 3:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is your name Kate L Turabian or Chicago? No? Then kindly fark the off.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess "The Cheese Eating Surrender Monkeys" is right out.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bart unavailable for comment.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't call people "homeless", call them "unhoused", which means the same thing but apparently makes us feel better.

And don't even get me started on people who use "Latinx"
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AP must be attention starved again.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would like a word.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I thought that was a terrible joke by Subby. How the fark did AP do that?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...don't call them:

The the poor, the the French, or the the Fark Left?

Ok, I can respect that.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Wow, I thought that was a terrible joke by Subby. How the fark did AP do that?


Yeah, how dare they lump French people in with the college educated! Bastards!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Would like a word.

[Fark user image image 228x234]


Highway 101?  How is that relevant?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.

Le French.

Happy now?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE Associated Press
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the ATM machine it's just a ATM machine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or should that be les French?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby repeats himself.....
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker:

It's not unhoused, it's undomiciled.

There's a difference!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This can get complicated...
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And don't call people "homeless", call them "unhoused", which means the same thing but apparently makes us feel better.


Here's what bothers me about language,  the term "homeless problem". The problem isn't the homeless part. This reduces people to a problem. The real problem is that people are suffering on the streets with no place to live.
Well I guess it's a problem if you're a rich tech-bro that has to see the suffering going on and they just won't go away. Uncomfortable!
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ravage: SurelyShirley: Would like a word.

[Fark user image image 228x234]

Highway 101?  How is that relevant?


In California, they put "the" in front of highway numbers for some reason. Instead of Highway 101, they call it The 101 (or The PCH)
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring me your hungry, your tired, your French...
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dutch
Youtube zcUs5X9glCc
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ravage: SurelyShirley: Would like a word.

[Fark user image image 228x234]

Highway 101?  How is that relevant?


In Southern California it is.  Elsewhere, not so much.

/The 101
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: It's not the ATM machine it's just a ATM machine.


This means something completely different in the porn community.

Always use the indefinite article a dildo, never your dildo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents had this game. I never understood it. It's French


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's interesting...in that when one refers to the French language in French, it is Français. If one refers to the nation of France in French, it is La France. If one is referring to the people of France in French it is Les Français.

/ It's probably not the word itself so much as it is the intent behind the word. THE French as a phrase seems...reductive.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basscomm: Ravage: SurelyShirley: Would like a word.

[Fark user image image 228x234]

Highway 101?  How is that relevant?

In California, they put "the" in front of highway numbers for some reason. Instead of Highway 101, they call it The 101 (or The PCH)


In most of the country, state routes could have the same number as Federal highways.  So, people need to be specific and say things like "state route 101" or "highway 101" (or more commonly, "Interstate 5").

In Southern California, there are a lot of freeways.  Some are Federal highways; some are just state ones.  But no numbers are duplicated because California is smart like that, to prevent confusion.  And nobody cares which it is legally.  So, "The 101".

/in Northern California, same deal, but they drop the "the"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My parents had this game. I never understood it. It's French


[Fark user image 489x334]


1000 miles.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: My parents had this game. I never understood it. It's French


[Fark user image image 489x334]


My extended family used to (or maybe still do? Haven't seen those people in ages) play a card game they called "cloten," or something. As far as I'm aware it's somewhat similar to euchre.

I've tried playing a few times but I could never get a grip on the rules. It seemed like they were changing constantly. Like Calvinball, the Card Game.

Anyways. That's my cool inscrutable family card game story, bro.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut, the fark, up.
 
patrick767
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: My parents had this game. I never understood it. It's French


[Fark user image 489x334]


Mille bornes (literally "mile terminals") refers to milestones in France, which confuses me since France went metric in 1795. Shouldn't it be kilometer-stones? But that just sounds dumb. Who the hell wants to say "kilometer-stones" or whatever French for that is? Obviously France shouldn't have switched to metric!

/ milestones date to Roman times
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russians really have a hurdle when it comes to THE Definite Pronoun.  It tortures them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shostie: Like Calvinball, the Card Game.


I miss Calvin and Hobbes.

It was the only reason I bought a newspaper from 1985 to 1995.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK, When you attach the article "the" to any person or group of people you are dehumanizing them.

You are calling them a thing, "the poor" also "the rich,"the beautiful", "The Few, The Proud, The Marines" and/or "Let me tell about the Negro."

But (what AP doesn't get) is that sometimes that's appropriate. In a conversion about economics, "the rich" and "the poor" aren't discussed as human beings with feelings (granted they are) they are elements in an equation.

But then again there is no room for nuance in the 21st Century.
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: And don't call people "homeless", call them "unhoused", which means the same thing but apparently makes us feel better.

And don't even get me started on people who use "Latinx"


Mummies are now "embalmed persons" which I guess differentiates them from a doorstop.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

patrick767: milestones date to Roman times


Fark user imageView Full Size


See this road? I think it was one of the first paved roads in Italy. SS1 The Aurella.

I had an accident on it, here right in front of the Agip gas station between Livorno and Pisa. Crashed my car into the middle tree.

I figured it was best to aim for the tree and not a gas pump.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course the French would want others to quit.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everything is Proper Noun in singular form.

I rode Bicycle this morning and then went to Donut Shop to have Bearclaw and Latte. They have Mask Policy, but I refuse to wear Mask because of Freedom. I asked to speak to Manager. Manager was very rude. I am being Cancel.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: And don't call people "homeless", call them "unhoused", which means the same thing but apparently makes us feel better.

And don't even get me started on people who use "Latinx"


People experiencing homelessness.

Unhoused still attaches the situation to them.  They are unhoused.  It makes it part of them, and not something happening to them.

You wouldn't say "the raped".  People who have experienced rape.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still on Fark mainly just to see what I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That posts in threads like this.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: patrick767: milestones date to Roman times

[Fark user image image 624x434]

See this road? I think it was one of the first paved roads in Italy. SS1 The Aurella.

I had an accident on it, here right in front of the Agip gas station between Livorno and Pisa. Crashed my car into the middle tree.

I figured it was best to aim for the tree and not a gas pump.


Ugh, I hate the Aurella. Worst idea for salads ever.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: is that sometimes that's appropriate.


Which is why they wrote "often dehumanizing".

But then again there is no room for reading text before talking about text in the 21st Century
 
knbwhite
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Shut, the fark, up.


I Lol.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: And don't even get me started on people who use "Latinx"


I can't figure how to pronounce it:  Latin-ex?, La-tinks? Pronounce the X as "ch"?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about ...

zulius: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zcUs5X9glCc?start=6]


damnit!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djfitz: Here's what bothers me about language,  the term "homeless problem". The problem isn't the homeless part. This reduces people to a problem. The real problem is that people are suffering on the streets with no place to live.


SamePicture.gif
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

patrick767: steklo: My parents had this game. I never understood it. It's French


[Fark user image 489x334]

Mille bornes (literally "mile terminals") refers to milestones in France, which confuses me since France went metric in 1795. Shouldn't it be kilometer-stones? But that just sounds dumb. Who the hell wants to say "kilometer-stones" or whatever French for that is? Obviously France shouldn't have switched to metric!

/ milestones date to Roman times


In French, "mile" with a single L means "mile". "Mille" with two Ls means "a thousand", so it actually means "A thousand terminals".
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.