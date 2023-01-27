 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   No shiat?
24
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that if I needed the john in high school and found the bathroom barricaded it wouldn't have stopped me.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Control freak a-holes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just poop and pee right outside the barricade
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how much those stupid barricades that are going to end up coming down anyway cost?
 
Superjoe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Toilet trifecta in play
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

no1curr: Just poop and pee right outside the barricade


there are holes in the gate.  pee and poop through the barricade or you know, pee and poop when class isn't in session.

your call
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do the classrooms have sinks installed?

If not, I'm sure they have wastebaskets.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just use the faculty bathroom. No one should be in there if they are all teaching.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow.  Lots of people who were those kids that would use the pretext of needing to go to the bathroom to cut class showing up in here.

I can see why the school has closed the bathrooms during instructional periods.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: All I know is that if I needed the john in high school and found the bathroom barricaded it wouldn't have stopped me.


Yeah, I feel bad for the janitorial staff
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Just use the faculty bathroom. No one should be in there if they are all teaching.


I worked IT for a public school system for twenty years.  Faculty restrooms are typically located in parts of the campus that students have no access to, the students probably don't even know where those restrooms are at on campus.  Sometimes the restrooms are kept locked and staff have to use a key to access, and other times they're located adjacent to a staff lounge that itself is kept similarly locked.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: All I know is that if I needed the john in high school and found the bathroom barricaded it wouldn't have stopped me.


Depends
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: no1curr: Just poop and pee right outside the barricade

there are holes in the gate.  pee and poop through the barricade or you know, pee and poop when class isn't in session.

your call


Yes bc nobody ever just has to go without warning. Everybody can just GO during breaks. /s

They all should piss and shiat in front of the headmaster's office door if they're going to blockade the damn toilets.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Do the classrooms have sinks installed?

If not, I'm sure they have wastebaskets.


and floors.
 
Lexx0001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kitty litter in the classroom next.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
one mum who said it was 'against their human rights'

Literally worse than Hitler, even.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: Wow.  Lots of people who were those kids that would use the pretext of needing to go to the bathroom to cut class showing up in here.

I can see why the school has closed the bathrooms during instructional periods.


Really? Can you explain it to me? Because my first assumption is simply:

We are far too inept and not nearly clever or educated enough to handle the notion of kids misbehaving.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Control freak a-holes.


People like Bill Cosby or Justin Roiland who want to control people.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In HS, (been awhile), we always had to ask permission and get a slip from the teacher. I don't recall an instance of anyone ever being denied.Having the locked though? That seems a little oppressive? I can see the backup happening if everything is not unlocked during breaks.(In a timely manner). Seems a bit excessive for a reasonably minor problem. That being said? Going with my first answer. If the biffs were locked? As a teen? Floor would be fine with me. Caveat. The amount of time I spent in class? Would have made this kind of a negligible issue, Note: probably wouldn't use the floor, any sink is fine, or a spot of grass outside.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aviron: In HS, (been awhile), we always had to ask permission and get a slip from the teacher. I don't recall an instance of anyone ever being denied.Having the locked though? That seems a little oppressive? I can see the backup happening if everything is not unlocked during breaks.(In a timely manner). Seems a bit excessive for a reasonably minor problem. That being said? Going with my first answer. If the biffs were locked? As a teen? Floor would be fine with me. Caveat. The amount of time I spent in class? Would have made this kind of a negligible issue, Note: probably wouldn't use the floor, any sink is fine, or a spot of grass outside.


The convenient "piss discretely into a potted plant" option isn't really available to girls.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Lambskincoat: Control freak a-holes.

People like Bill Cosby or Justin Roiland who want to control people.


You clearly are in love with Bill Cosby, you should have sex with him.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We had a problem at my junior high even though the toilets weren't locked.

He/she was called the "Brown Bomber"

It wasn't Joe Louis.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: Aviron: In HS, (been awhile), we always had to ask permission and get a slip from the teacher. I don't recall an instance of anyone ever being denied.Having the locked though? That seems a little oppressive? I can see the backup happening if everything is not unlocked during breaks.(In a timely manner). Seems a bit excessive for a reasonably minor problem. That being said? Going with my first answer. If the biffs were locked? As a teen? Floor would be fine with me. Caveat. The amount of time I spent in class? Would have made this kind of a negligible issue, Note: probably wouldn't use the floor, any sink is fine, or a spot of grass outside.

The convenient "piss discretely into a potted plant" option isn't really available to girls.


Sure it is. Maybe not as "accurate", certainly an option though. Known many girls who manage to make do while camping. It's a thing (if circumstances demand it).
 
