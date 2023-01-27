 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(United Nations)   It's Holocaust Remembrance day. The United Nations is displaying a book of names in case there are any doubters   (un.org) divider line
10
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 4:17 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have read some of the book of names so they will not be forgotten.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In case? lol
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What, the phone book?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So are MTG's tweets today any more unhinged than usual? Assuming anyone could even tell?
 
lectos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pfft https://www.namegeneratorfun.com/jewish   Checkmake, libknobs.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this the list of people George Santos saved? I want to see Hollywood's take on the events - they could call it "George Santos' List".
 
hershy799
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cleaning out my grandparents' home in the late 1990s I found some envelopes sent from the Warsaw Ghetto. Apparently they were from my grandfather's mother's family. I'm sure none of them survived.

/Most of my family was chased out of Europe by the antisemitic Tsars before the Holocaust
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Joke's on them. The Holocaust Deniers can't read.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nazi Punks Fuck Off
Youtube iyc62g7YQM0
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bingethinker: Joke's on them. The Holocaust Deniers can't read.


Neither can antivaxxers and pandemic enablers.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.