 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 12 Westchester)   The wheels on the bus go into the house, into the house, into the house   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, School bus, school bus, West Caldwell, Bus, Past, excessive speed limit, Essex County, Time  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 7:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like it hit a basement. That's a pretty sharp angle
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It is not without precedent.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It is not without precedent.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stoned that early in the morning?  Dude, at least wait until you're off work.
 
trasnform
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where I live they have been advertising for school bus drivers. It pays 15 dollars an hour. 15 whole dollars.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trasnform: Where I live they have been advertising for school bus drivers. It pays 15 dollars an hour. 15 whole dollars.


You get what you pay for.

Our children's safety is apparently worth $15 an hour.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
bloimey its one'a them predatry busses feeding! lets go stick a thumb up its ass and see 'ow mad 'e gets!

/sorry steve irwin, i love you
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Stoned that early in the morning?  Dude, at least wait until you're off work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.