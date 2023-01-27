 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   We're totally going to have a recession soon... seriously... any day now... then we can ramp up the "fair and balanced" coverage of Biden   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, Economy, Unemployment, Recession, Economist, Economic growth, Gross domestic product, Saving, Demand  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been reading this crap for at least six months now, if not a year.  Meanwhile, Paul Krugman has been offering a view that we most likely won't see it.  I guess the opinion of a Nobel laureate just doesn't hold much weight compared to clickbait and Democrat bashing.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it as far as "Elon musk said".

After that, I just don't care
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR Version: Fear and panic sell.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In May of last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the U.S. economy was "probably" already in a recession that would last 18 months.


And if there's one man who has proven his business acumen in the last six months, it's Elon Musk.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that the fed is trying to curb inflation by going after the consumer instead of going after the businesses causing the inflation with their price gouging.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate to be optimistic for once, but I don't see how the indicators point to a recession. Biden's kicking ass in the USA. The only way this bubble pops is if the Gop actually defaults on the debt. That's won't be a recession, though. I don't think we have a word for that except maybe "Haitian Holiday Special."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's Friday and I'mma read the comments!  LEEEROOOOOOOOYYYYYYY JEEEEEENKINNNNNNSSSSSS!!!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ctrl+F Biden.   No results.

You guys are such pussies.

THEYRE GOING TO SAY MEAN AWFUL THINGS ABOUT THE PRESIDENT!!! 😩😭😭   ITS NOT HIS FAULT!!1!!2!!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*poking economy with a stick*

C'mon, recession already
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: In May of last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the U.S. economy was "probably" already in a recession that would last 18 months.


And if there's one man who has proven his business acumen in the last six months, it's Elon Musk.


C'mon, he was right when he said Covid would disappear in two weeks and we'd be on Mars by 2020. Putting his quotes in news articles. just. makes. sense.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What did Biden do that's supposed to cause a recession? He didn't forget to lock the White House again, did he? He knows that just encourages Elon Musk to sneak in and play with the buttons on the big economy control board, hoping he can find the special attack combo that'll nullify his Twitter deal.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not only has the media told me consistently that the economy is doomed, Fark has told me as well.  Who am I to believe?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I've been reading this crap for at least six months now, if not a year.  Meanwhile, Paul Krugman has been offering a view that we most likely won't see it.  I guess the opinion of a Nobel laureate just doesn't hold much weight compared to clickbait and Democrat bashing.


Yup, almost everyone in the financial world is convinced that having interest rates above historical lows means the sky is falling.  They got addicted to the free money, not remembering that we built the greatest economy in the history of the world from 1945-1980 with robust interest rates and taxes on the wealthy.

It's almostlike Republican economic policies don't work, and have never worked.  Almost like that...
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I haven't noticed the economy getting worse... but I haven't noticed it getting better, either.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The U.S. economy continued to expand at a robust rate in the fourth quarter," John Leer, chief economist at decision intelligence company Morning Consult, told Fortune, arguing that "most of that growth was fueled by a shockingly resilient consumer."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"They say the economy is essentially sound because people are considering buying things. That's like saying fat people are healthy because they might exercise." -- Robin Williams
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: coffeetime: I've been reading this crap for at least six months now, if not a year.  Meanwhile, Paul Krugman has been offering a view that we most likely won't see it.  I guess the opinion of a Nobel laureate just doesn't hold much weight compared to clickbait and Democrat bashing.

Yup, almost everyone in the financial world is convinced that having interest rates above historical lows means the sky is falling.  They got addicted to the free money, not remembering that we built the greatest economy in the history of the world from 1945-1980 with robust interest rates and taxes on the wealthy.

It's almostlike Republican economic policies don't work, and have never worked.  Almost like that...


Derp
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most recessions last 14 months. This will be the first recession where anticipating the recession is longer than the actual recession.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This "recession" is just a pretext for the owner class to clamp down on tech workers getting uppity by demanding slight salary increases and an expectation that they be allowed to work from home.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I've been reading this crap for at least six months now, if not a year.


Longer than that.

https://www.fark.com/hlsearch?qq=recession
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of 'shockingly' resilient consumers-but they're just about spent"

Maybe increasing pay to more then the upper upper class of investors and CEOs would fix this problem? I mean you know, people can't spend money if you pay them like it's the 1980's or 1990's and here we are in 2023. That isn't a Biden or Democrat problem. That's a business and CEO/Investors problem of being to greedy.
 
whitroth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can stop inflation in its tracks, and prevent a recession, no problem.

Pass a windfall profits tax of 50%. Up the tax percentages for the 1% and the 1% of corporations to 72%.

Problem solved, along with "Oh, we don't have the money for social security, or Medicare for all, or..."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: foo monkey: In May of last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the U.S. economy was "probably" already in a recession that would last 18 months.


And if there's one man who has proven his business acumen in the last six months, it's Elon Musk.

C'mon, he was right when he said Covid would disappear in two weeks and we'd be on Mars by 2020. Putting his quotes in news articles. just. makes. sense.


It just occurred to me that Musk wants cover for his companies tanking, so a recession is excellent for him personally. Never a surprise with that guy.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
noting that the household saving rate fell to a two-decade low of 3.2% in 2022 versus nearly 9% in 2019.

The US household saving rate was 17.5% in 2020 and 12.4% in 2021. The rate is based on spending for the year vs. net disposable income for the year. Couldn't that just be the effect of people spending some of the higher than normal savings from 2020 and 2021? That would make 2022's savings rate look terrible when really the extra spending is coming from extra savings the prior two years.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We get it.  It's not the greedy corporations, it's the lowly workers fault.
Everything is the lowly workers fault.
Time to ramp up some tax breaks for the corporations
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I've been reading this crap for at least six months now, if not a year.  Meanwhile, Paul Krugman has been offering a view that we most likely won't see it.  I guess the opinion of a Nobel laureate just doesn't hold much weight compared to clickbait and Democrat bashing.


Paul Krugman my ass...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A co-worker argued with me 30 years ago that CEOs deserve high pay "because that's the only way to attract quality candidates".  Yes, I laughed in his face, and he became indignant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well bankrupting the government will definitely help increase inflationary pressures, but those theatrics are just too damn sweet for the GQP to pass up.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That's a business and CEO/Investors problem of being to greedy.


It's still a landlord problem. And it's not even a "price to buy houses went up too fast" problem, because every landlord is pushing their tennants to bankruptcies and defaulting on debts, regardless of the ages of their properties. The CEOs could keep being dicks if the landlords would STFU and stop inflating prices.

As for property ownership, it is the buyers who have been getting into insane bidding wars for 20 years. It's farked. Homeowners constitute a very unintelligent class of human, and the sad thing is they get the rewards that were promised intelligent people, so they didn't realize their mistakes until, like...Covid.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whitroth: I can stop inflation in its tracks, and prevent a recession, no problem.

Pass a windfall profits tax of 50%. Up the tax percentages for the 1% and the 1% of corporations to 72%.

Problem solved, along with "Oh, we don't have the money for social security, or Medicare for all, or..."


If CEOs want more money, they take the time they used to spend on their golf game to get a second job at Dennys.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The only way this bubble pops is if the Gop actually defaults on the debt.


What if it just pops because it's an unsustainable bubble intentionally created to impoverish more Americans and allow the wealthy to buy up more of everything at a discount? Again.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "The U.S. economy avoided a recession in 2022 because of 'shockingly' resilient consumers-but they're just about spent"

Maybe increasing pay to more then the upper upper class of investors and CEOs would fix this problem? I mean you know, people can't spend money if you pay them like it's the 1980's or 1990's and here we are in 2023. That isn't a Biden or Democrat problem. That's a business and CEO/Investors problem of being to greedy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"The financial crises of the past two decades, and our failure to predict them, have wreaked havoc on more than just the global economy. The bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000, the Enron scandal and the global financial crisis of 2008 have led to a loss of faith in economics itself.

But these crises and scandals do not mean that the science of economics is inherently unreliable. Most of them occurred because we ignored what we knew.

Perhaps most obviously, we deputized - and continue to deputize - the wrong people as authorities. For instance, many assume that the real experts on the subject of money are those who have a lot of it. But the opinions of wealthy tycoons are often dissociated from scientific evidence, out of touch with reality and all too plainly wrong. Amassing wealth as an individual is not the same thing as building and sustaining broad economic growth across nations. Often, making a private fortune is a matter of luck. 'Fortuna' is the Latin word for luck, after all."

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-ioannidis-economics-is-a-science-20171114-story.html
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.