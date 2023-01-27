 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Pelosi hammer attack body cam released and Paul has some expert beverage management skills   (twitter.com)
106
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

106 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holee shiat.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that guy had been Black, the cops would have blown him away. Should have anyway.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Comments are full of shiat like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image image 850x737]


They should all just be executed for being pathetic morons
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There was glass. On. The patio.

Guys.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 736x332]


Okay but where's the satire?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image 850x737]


Are you shocked? They are going to take that belief to their grave.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another in the long series of lone wolves who all share remarkably similar political views. Such an incredible series of coincidences that happen over and over.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiatbag caucus is ready to yuk it up again.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the twitter comments makes it appear to be the right time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no pants and a drink in his hand. This could be the opening scene from an episode of Dallas
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image 850x737]

Are you shocked? They are going to take that belief to their grave.


We should help them get there, posthaste.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the BLAMBLAMBLAMBLAM?

/oh. white assailant. no blams.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Another in the long series of lone wolves who all share remarkably similar political views. Such an incredible series of coincidences that happen over and over.


He was a brain-dead hippie.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: no pants and a drink in his hand.


"Who's wine? What wine? Where the hell did I dine?"
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 months of editing.
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark it's good to be white, that tubby fark should have been put down on the spot
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. That was horrifying. I hope he stays in jail a very long time. And I took missed the blam blam blam. If the police had shot him I would have considered it super justified.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image image 850x737]


I've been seeing that and I'm not even trying to offer a more logical explanation. I'm just pointing and laughing at them.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be synched to "U Can't Touch This"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Holy fark it's good to be white, that tubby fark should have been put down on the spot


With cop marksmanship? They both would have been riddled with lead form the ensuing mag dump.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul, if you spill your drink on the carpet one more time, no more nookie for you!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a 911 call, or did the cops show up because of his home alarm system?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans want to hammer YOU too. Don't forget that.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image 850x737]


Jeff Van Fooks: 3 months of editing.


Comments like these are when I write the person off as "not worth treating like a person". You want to treat everyone like shiat and make things up about them? Fine, allow me to introduce you to the concept of karma.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing wrong with being a Dick head man
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the weirdest police cam video that I have ever seen.  I am confused.  So, I am sure the freepers will be allover that.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image 850x737]


Regarding the snoring, it must have to do with your body's emergency breathing.  I saw a car accident in a car in front of me where a deer when through the windshield, THROUGH the guys face, and into the back seat.  The deer itself was decapitated by the accident so there was blood EVERYWHERE inside the car (though we thought it was the dude's blood).  Me and the drivers of a couple of other cars ran up to the dude and he was unconscious and making that exact sounds and heaving as he breathed.  Cops and ambulance came shortly and helicoptered him away.  Turns out he was the guy that dated my mom years ago who was kind of a "serious" prick (not abusive, just unhappy/not fun).  He made a full* recovery and is living fine now AFAIK.

/Apparently SOMETHING happened to his brain because according to our nurse friend who treated him, his personality was MUCH different after the accident, in that he became a lot more easy going and friendly
//His wife was apparently a doll and confided that it was the best thing that ever happened to him
///Fark these A-holes mocking a guy for getting clubbed on the head with a hammer
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: There is nothing wrong with being a Dick head man


Attacking easy targets on the other hand, that makes you a straight piece of crap
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [pics.me.me image 300x225]


Nothing is farked, man. New shiat has come to light, man.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the conservative tendency to lionize the absolute worst people in the world I expect this A-hole to be invited to every CPAC from the day he gets out of prison till the day he dies.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Comments are full of shiat like this.

[Fark user image image 850x737]


Ah yes. And another day of not missing that hell site goes uninterrupted.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Holy fark it's good to be white, that tubby fark should have been put down on the spot


You're looking at a lot less issues shooting a white person if they're like this guy. Deadly weapon in his hand, clearly insane, in the home of a rich person. That's all good even in CA.

kbronsito: Was there a 911 call, or did the cops show up because of his home alarm system?

911, If I remember right the alarm wasn't armed or set off.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff Van Fooks: 3 months of editing.


Typical. Why don't you back the blue?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: SumoJeb: no pants and a drink in his hand.

"Who's wine? What wine? Where the hell did I dine?"


Smells like Otto's jacket.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm... I have so many questions. Where they both smiling when they opened the door?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: odinsposse: Another in the long series of lone wolves who all share remarkably similar political views. Such an incredible series of coincidences that happen over and over.

He was a brain-dead hippie.


Who turned into a GamerGate Q-Anon Trumper with conspiracy theories about White Genocide.

The "similar political view" comment is apt.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody got a link that isn't Twitter?
When Fark going to stop linking that site?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got here too late. All the white correct comments have already been made.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Paul, if you spill your drink on the carpet one more time, no more nookie for you!


If there's nookie at age 83 I'd be damned impressed.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Jeff Van Fooks: 3 months of editing.

Typical. Why don't you back the blue?


Speaking of which, is it just me or have literally none of the "Blue Lives Matter" and thin-blue-line flag accounts said anything at all about the 5 Memphis cops for some reason
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Jesus. That was horrifying. I hope he stays in jail a very long time. And I took missed the blam blam blam. If the police had shot him I would have considered it super justified.


either the police or Paul himself. Straight self defense/justified shooting.  Nobody would have a problem with it outside of the GOP.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the face of MAGA
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xanthippe: If there's nookie at age 83 I'd be damned impressed.


Have you seen Nancy's cans. Dude doesn't need the blue pill.
 
Spitwater
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ummmmmm.... guilty?
 
patrick767
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: Umm... I have so many questions. Where they both smiling when they opened the door?


I don't think so. It's a weird scene, but perhaps Paul was worried that any sudden movements or noises on his part would result in him getting brained with a hammer. If so, well, he wasn't wrong.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: KingBiefWhistle: Holy fark it's good to be white, that tubby fark should have been put down on the spot

You're looking at a lot less issues shooting a white person if they're like this guy. Deadly weapon in his hand, clearly insane, in the home of a rich person. That's all good even in CA.

kbronsito: Was there a 911 call, or did the cops show up because of his home alarm system?
911, If I remember right the alarm wasn't armed or set off.


911 for Peace
Youtube iDuTSTzgPPo
 
