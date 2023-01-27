 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Army Corps of Engineers releases renderings of a potential sea wall to protect the West Side of Manhattan against storm surges from climate change, seeks Snake Plissken's input   (thecity.nyc) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL! See walls...
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: LOL! See walls...


I'm on a sea walls diet. I see walls and I eat them.

I maybe on LSD.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where walls?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: arrogantbastich: LOL! See walls...

I'm on a sea walls diet. I see walls and I eat them.

I maybe on LSD.


She sells see shells by the see shore, WHY CAN'T YOU SEA THAT?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case they correct it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, so long as it keeps the water away in a massive storm, who cares how it looks.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No way those will attract taggers at all.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nah, needs more parapets.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On account of the aliens.
 
Myria
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do the walls work if there are gaps in them like that?
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Queue the "Its going to kill property values" folks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So this is the Hudson River side? Shared with New Jersey?

One would think the whole Manhattan island would want to be protected. Not just one side.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The US Military is long range planning with climate change in mind - its literally baked in.  I am waiting for the day the Republicans INSIST they stop planning for (fake) global warming or they'll cut their funding.... /still waiting.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That wall won't stop a kaiju, you need jaegers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wonder if they took any queues when Sandy flooded south Manhattan.

Mayor: Yeah we flooded downtown. Can you fix that?
ACE: We could build a wall in the Hudson.
Mayor: Really?
ACE: We can try using Lego bricks.
Mayor: You're putting me on.
ACE: Your honor, I assure you, we don't fool around.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Queue the "Its going to kill property values" folks.


Repeated and worsening flooding is going to have an effect on property values too. You'd think they'd consider that too, eh?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That sound you just heard was every single graffiti artist in the five boroughs simultaneously creaming their pants.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're going to need those walls. The question is only how to make them affordable and effective and also, aesthetic. That last part is optional but the part everyone focuses on and kills the project over.

The gaps in the wall are to let out water that needs to flow back out, but they can also probably be gated in some way for a full on barrier. In the midwest near some river towns you will often see underpasses between levees with massive steel gates that can be rolled into place when the worst flooding is imminent.

Taggers will assault these surfaces. The only thing you can do is muralize them first, and, construct complex surfaces that don't take the paint well. That can be thru expensive special coatings, or making the surface rough and corrugated and uneven enough that traditional tagging methods don't come out looking that good, or staying long.  You can also put a lot of low-income or unemployed people or low level criminals  to work, cleaning them continually.. Keeps them busy and fed.
 
