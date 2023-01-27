 Skip to content
I hereby certify that I am a horrible person, and pledge to continue being a horrible person. Oh, and if I ever end up on the pointy end of the stick, I'll cry about being oppressed
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Countdown until we find out the senior pastor has been boinking some guy:


 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If your church is asking you to oppose basic decency,
Don't tithe. Don't make a scene. Leave.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If your church is asking you to oppose basic decency,
Don't tithe. Don't make a scene. Leave.


Actually, make a scene.
 
dracos31
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So...you intend to sign your name to something that is literally antithetical to the teachings of Jesus while claiming to do so in his name?


 
severedtoe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
lets see if we can get a "registry of the faithful" out there for everyone to see.  This way there's no hiding who the bigots are.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Before the authoritarians took over the SBC and other major parts of the Baptist religion, they religion was known for stating that it was up to the individual to make their own decisions as to the interpretation of scripture.   It's sad how corrupt it has become.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh it's a mega church so you'll just have to tithe 20% of your earnings before tax, and they'll waive this.
/Let me not give them any ideas.
 
eKonk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Odds the head of the church is exposed for engaging in homosexual activity?
Odds that it's with someone who is a legal adults?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

 
lefty248
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They may call them deeply held religious beliefs, but shait by any other name still smells just as bad. Fark this whack-a-doodle bullshait.
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be wonderful if this obvious bigoted act backfired tremendously?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pastor in question

 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Imagine being filed with hate, anger, contempt and intolerance and going around shoving your shiat down everyone's throats and acting like you're "holier than thou"

It's almost as if Christians have no clue they have no understanding of, much less relationship with Christ at all

I consider Christians the real satan worshippers. They are anti-christ and anti-humanity to the core. Murder, rape, greed and hate are all any church or "man of the cloth" has ever represented
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: Somaticasual: If your church is asking you to oppose basic decency,
Don't tithe. Don't make a scene. Leave.

Actually, make a scene.



 
lefty248
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Wasn't he on Mork & Mindy?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What horribly, vile people these Baptists are. Just absolutely disgusting with their hatred of others.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Rod Blagojevich hasn't aged well....
 
deadtom [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: Somaticasual: If your church is asking you to oppose basic decency,
Don't tithe. Don't make a scene. Leave.

Actually, make a scene

Putz.

FTFY.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now it's a cult.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image 425x318]


He looks friendly. And smart.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that the followers of a god who's WHOLE thing was peace and love choose to spread hate and violence.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We would do well to recall the teachings of Jesus, and what he had to say about homosexuality, the transgendered and others of marginalized genders and sexualities.

Hang on, I've got it around here somewhere.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dracos31: So...you intend to sign your name to something that is literally antithetical to the teachings of Jesus while claiming to do so in his name?

[Fark user image image 498x250]


They're not really "Christians," they're Paulists.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't this what the old Catholic church made their suspected heretics sign?
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lefty248: MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Wasn't he on Mork & Mindy?


That was Dazed and Confused.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if they blame declining attendance on Satan or bother thanking Satan for it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I find it interesting that the followers of a god who's WHOLE thing was peace and love choose to spread hate and violence.

Um, I have some bad news about that:

 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is an exercise in clarity so that our members might understand our most fundamental commitments in a sexually confused world.

The world isn't confused.  It's actually Baptists and other wingnut Christians who believe sexuality is a choice.  That is some true mental and emotional garbage to subscribe to.

(But if it is a "choice" to you maybe you chose wrong which is why you're so angry at folks living a different lifestyle who are actually happy.)
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In a civilized society, these people wouldn't exist.
In an attempting-to-be-civilized society, these people would get the help they need.
We aren't either of those.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lefty248: MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Wasn't he on Mork & Mindy?



 
notyoucoach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Before the authoritarians took over the SBC and other major parts of the Baptist religion, they religion was known for stating that it was up to the individual to make their own decisions as to the interpretation of scripture.   It's sad how corrupt it has become.


You can date that to the takeover by Texans during the Regan era.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Imagine being filed with hate, anger, contempt and intolerance and going around shoving your shiat down everyone's throats and acting like you're "holier than thou"

It's almost as if Christians have no clue they have no understanding of, much less relationship with Christ at all

I consider Christians the real satan worshippers. They are anti-christ and anti-humanity to the core. Murder, rape, greed and hate are all any church or "man of the cloth" has ever represented


Almost?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Imagine being filed with hate, anger, contempt and intolerance and going around shoving your shiat down everyone's throats and acting like you're "holier than thou"

It's almost as if Christians have no clue they have no understanding of, much less relationship with Christ at all

I consider Christians the real satan worshippers. They are anti-christ and anti-humanity to the core. Murder, rape, greed and hate are all any church or "man of the cloth" has ever represented


And why do you think Christianity has spread so far over the centuries? Do you think they achieved all of this through peace and grace and agape love? Success always comes through violence. They torture, maim, and kill nonbelievers if they don't submit, or if you're lucky they'll decide they only need to threaten it.

If Christians were really peaceful, we'd have never heard of them in the 21st century. They'd be a historical footnote. Every successful movement and empire has used violence to move forward. Even the Buddhists had armed uprisings.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes sign the pledge. Proudly. Then publish the list of signers, so the whole world can see your "faith in action!" Put it on your website, as an easily searchable document that will allow anyone, anywhere, at anytime, now and forever, see exactly how "reverant" you are.

Hell, get some video testimony about God's plan for obliterating the gays. And don't hold back about the illegals and all those dark skin types bearing "the mark of Cain!"

By all means, please document this. So the world will always know your true heart.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, this prominent Jacksonville megachurch is making members sign oath opposing LGBTQ+ freedoms

Not unlike various organizations like universities demanding that you furnish them with info on how you've worked and will work to further various social aims that have nothing to do with your job or research. How about we stop with this modern-day Loyalty Oath bullshiat altogether?
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where are the Lions when needed?
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, the good news is that after the deadline, we'll know that if there's a roof collapse at the church we can be pretty sure that nothing of value would be lost.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: dracos31: So...you intend to sign your name to something that is literally antithetical to the teachings of Jesus while claiming to do so in his name?

[Fark user image image 498x250]

They're not really "Christians," they're Paulists.


I looked up Paulists via Wikipedia. Nope, they are definitely NEITHER Christians or Paulists.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image 425x318]


I'm not saying it should happen but that's a face that appears to have taken more than one fist in its time.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CptnSpldng: MurphyMurphy: Pastor in question
[Fark user image 425x318]

I'm not saying it should happen but that's a face that appears to have taken more than one fist in its time.


I wonder how many his asshole has.
At a time.
 
