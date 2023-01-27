 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   DOJ stops Iranian backed hit squad that tried to kill Iranian dissident on US soil   (justice.gov) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 someone defends Iranian actions.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."


My google skill have told me that Haci Qaqa translated to English is Haci Qaqa. Boy, were you way off.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."


This is not at all the direction I expected the Boobies to take.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can stop the Iranians but not future insurrections?

Good job
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Biden to nuke Iran.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just the DoJ, which Republicans hate, but the FBI, which Republicans hate.

OilfieldDrunk: They can stop the Iranians but not future insurrections?

Good job


The Iranians didn't pay off the right folks. The GOP did.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: BigMax: One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."

This is not at all the direction I expected the Boobies to take.


I'm generally surprised and amused by boobies doing anything but hanging downwards.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they just send one of their drones?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this was about Masih Alinejad.

Amazing that they nabbed the perps on this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See?! That's the Republican Congress in action! Nothing but wins, folks.

Finally, the adults are back in charge and America is safe!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot, DoJ. We could have had another golf tour.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: BigMax: One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."

My google skill have told me that Haci Qaqa translated to English is Haci Qaqa. Boy, were you way off.


Try Hacer Caca in Spanish, or Ahmed a-Doody.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: This is not at all the direction I expected the Boobies to take.


Isn't that always the case, though, if you think about it?
 
fone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just shows how Biden won't defend the borders. Original something.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer movie assassins. Killers-for-hire in real life are scary, but always like these bozos. Snapping selfies, putting stuff in writing, bragging online. They always have "plans" like: "Okay, I'm going to go up and knock on her door. When she answers, I'm going to ask about her garden. She'll invite me in. While she's getting me tea, I'll take a quick shower and plant a bomb in her toilet. It's foolproof."
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16


They are clear in their intentions to drop our nation
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16

They are clear in their intentions to drop our nation


Ill listen to anything, im looking for reason
 
fone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fone: This just shows how Biden won't defend the borders. Original something.


Or something. sigh.
 
rick42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: BigMax: One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."

This is not at all the direction I expected the Boobies to take.


I thought "Farkhaddin Mirzoev" would get the attention.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I knew this was about Masih Alinejad.

Amazing that they nabbed the perps on this.

[Fark user image 729x923]


Wow, Phil Spector is REALLY looking good these days.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These sorts of things seem to always be overelaborate.

How hard would it have been for the assasins to fly-in somewhere kind of distant to the actual target, buy or steal an off-the-books gun or two (gun show loophole anyone?), then drive to new york to carry out their hit, then disposing of the gun and driving out to fly-out from some other distant airport.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia wants to blame Wagner.. so obvious
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Z is falling
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: These sorts of things seem to always be overelaborate.

How hard would it have been for the assasins to fly-in somewhere kind of distant to the actual target, buy or steal an off-the-books gun or two (gun show loophole anyone?), then drive to new york to carry out their hit, then disposing of the gun and driving out to fly-out from some other distant airport.


One can't just shoot James Bond. One must strap him down and slowly threaten castration with a laser beam.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Saudis still get a free pass right?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst mistake a fighter can make is to ignore the opportunity for knockout
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: The worst mistake a fighter can make is to ignore the opportunity for knockout


Send the f16
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16


To New York City or Tehran?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bag of Hammers: But the Saudis still get a free pass right?


If you consider a stern talking to and a firm "don't do it again" a free pass.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stinking Foreigners, thinking they can just assassinate people in another sovereign country while...

...what's that?

...who's on the phone?

...I've simply no idea who Qasem Soleimani is, why would his wife be calling me?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: watching the trump puddle dry: Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16

To New York City or Tehran?


Why let Ukraine barely get by?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Stinking Foreigners, thinking they can just assassinate people in another sovereign country while...

...what's that?

...who's on the phone?

...I've simply no idea who Qasem Soleimani is, why would his wife be calling me?


That took a whole lot longer to come up in this thread than I thought it would.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: johnny_vegas: watching the trump puddle dry: Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16

To New York City or Tehran?

Why let Ukraine barely get by?


Send the knockout punch
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: These sorts of things seem to always be overelaborate.

How hard would it have been for the assasins to fly-in somewhere kind of distant to the actual target, buy or steal an off-the-books gun or two (gun show loophole anyone?), then drive to new york to carry out their hit, then disposing of the gun and driving out to fly-out from some other distant airport.


When these happen in real life, Iran doesn't want their fingerprints all over it. They're not going to provide operational support.

It's more like someone in government knows the people who run this gang, so they point out how it would be a good idea if this woman were dead. The gang does the dirty work of the government and in return they get favorable treatment. The rest of it is basically a classic hit job but they do provide a lot of information to their superiors and that's obviously evidence against them later.

She clearly knows what's up and is watching her back. Seems like she needs some security.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Inb4 someone defends Iranian actions.


Inb4 morons say "glass parking lot!" to stop the Iranian regime from abusing its population.
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: These sorts of things seem to always be overelaborate.

How hard would it have been for the assasins to fly-in somewhere kind of distant to the actual target, buy or steal an off-the-books gun or two (gun show loophole anyone?), then drive to new york to carry out their hit, then disposing of the gun and driving out to fly-out from some other distant airport.


Contrary to popular cultural depictions, people who get jobs as killers for hire aren't generally known for making wise life choices.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: johnny_vegas: watching the trump puddle dry: Serious question? Why should we stop? I say send the entire arsenal, we have it, why let the young nations build?  Send the f16

To New York City or Tehran?

Why let Ukraine barely get by?

Send the knockout punch


Help end this
 
houginator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Stinking Foreigners, thinking they can just assassinate people in another sovereign country while...

...what's that?

...who's on the phone?

...I've simply no idea who Qasem Soleimani is, why would his wife be calling me?


Ironic given that Soleimani's primary job was arranging assassinations in foreign countries.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: These sorts of things seem to always be overelaborate.

How hard would it have been for the assasins to fly-in somewhere kind of distant to the actual target, buy or steal an off-the-books gun or two (gun show loophole anyone?), then drive to new york to carry out their hit, then disposing of the gun and driving out to fly-out from some other distant airport.


I mean, if you're ok with a lame assassination, fine. Just don't talk shiat when everyone else has more style points.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: BigMax: One of the indicted individuals is nicknamed "Haci Qaqa."  Based on my admittedly limited knowledge of Romance languages, if the nickname is based in Romanian or something, the nickname means something like "Turdmaker", or "I have to Poop."

This is not at all the direction I expected the Boobies to take.


No one expects poop & the Boobies, unless you are in Cleveland of course
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, I was just watching this episode of NCIS earlier this week.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tell us why we should slow
DJ Snake, Lil Jon - Turn Down for What
Youtube HMUDVMiITOU
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looking forward to all the department heads at the DoJ putting out a public statement like this when they indict TFG.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: I prefer movie assassins. Killers-for-hire in real life are scary, but always like these bozos. Snapping selfies, putting stuff in writing, bragging online. They always have "plans" like: "Okay, I'm going to go up and knock on her door. When she answers, I'm going to ask about her garden. She'll invite me in. While she's getting me tea, I'll take a quick shower and plant a bomb in her toilet. It's foolproof."


if they are really good or kill someone a government was supposed to protect would we hear about it?

That being said I assume post cold war that skill set has been less in demand and the internet has made keeping yourself off the radar harder
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Considering this all started with a traffic stop of the assassin after he'd been on the prowl for his target for some time, I'd say we got lucky.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: These sorts of things seem to always be overelaborate.

How hard would it have been for the assasins to fly-in somewhere kind of distant to the actual target, buy or steal an off-the-books gun or two (gun show private salesloophole anyone?), then drive to new york to carry out their hit, then disposing of the gun and driving out to fly-out from some other distant airport.


FTFY
 
