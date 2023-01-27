 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Man crushed and seriously injured by telescopic urinal. Subby being genuine, not taking the piss   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
57
    More: Scary, Death, Emergency service, number of hours, efforts of emergency services, Closures, Police, roads, place  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As obits go, getting crushed under a telescopic urinal is less degrading than getting crushed under a microscopic urinal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess dead is a kind of seriously injured.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe anyone was okay with that idea, it sounds like a suicide booth. Like the one in STTOS, A Taste of Armageddon.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I want to know how this happened?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the actual fark???
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Do I want to know how this happened?


He was a tech (or a plumber I guess), working on it.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a pisser!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That whole thing, and it's only a urinal?  Well, urinal and death trap, apparently.
 
OncNurseRoyale
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftsbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road."

It writes itself.

/RIP Dude
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interestingly Telescopic Urinal is the name of my Gothic Christian Death Metal trombone ensemble.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't believe anyone was okay with that idea, it sounds like a suicide booth. Like the one in STTOS, A Taste of Armageddon.


If so, I'd say it's a bit closer to the first episode of Futurama.

Fry Meets Bender In A Suicide Booth
Youtube EbmQxZkSswI
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wicked pissah
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: Pop-up toilets are stored beneath the ground and brought to street level at night for people to use.

Okay, I guess I'm out of the loop here, but is there some reason why they feel compelled to hide public toilets during the day?  Are these things taking up valuable real estate in city-squares that they need for some other purpose?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brap: As obits go, getting crushed under a telescopic urinal is less degrading than getting crushed under a microscopic urinal.


Got smashed in the pisser
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Telescopic Urinal is the name of my Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark / GG Allin crossover cover band
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is why we need to bring back good, old-fashioned phone booths. Less dangerous. Less maintenance. Plus, they offer all-day availability.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: brap: As obits go, getting crushed under a telescopic urinal is less degrading than getting crushed under a microscopic urinal.

Got smashed in the pisser


In my wife's genealogical research she discovered that a great-great-grand-uncle's cause of death was recorded as, "Gravel."

No one knows what that means exactly.  Could be anything from some disease that had that word as a common euphemism that had since fallen out of favor, or perhaps he was somehow injured by dumping of gravel or something.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
To be fair, normal porta johns look like Dr Who boxes to Brits. Got to differentiate them somehow.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Telescopic Urinal is the name of my sixties Space-Rock/GWAR coverband.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The telescopic urinal is close to the Palace Theatre, home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

Thanks for the info?
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: To be fair, normal porta johns look like Dr Who boxes to Brits. Got to differentiate them somehow.


or Dr. Poo boxes, if you will.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least he went out knowing he was number one.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What the hell is a Telescopic Urinal? Does that mean I can take a piss on the Andromeda Galaxy? And i'm sure those things are deathtraps, pissing on the wrong alien planet is probably lethal.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Superjoe: At least he went out knowing he was number one.


Beavis & Butt-Head - Intergalactic law
Youtube 5jl9_liKgvg
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He spent his last penny. RIP
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Telescopic Urinal is the name of my Gothic Christian Death Metal trombone ensemble.


I would love to hear your band's version of "Take a piss on me"

Do you that one?

I think this band did the original

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: Telescopic Urinal is the name of my sixties Space-Rock/GWAR coverband.


You should also cover King Missile.  Any band named "Telescopic Urinal" is missing out big time if they don't play  Detachable Penis...
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wessoman: What the hell is a Telescopic Urinal? Does that mean I can take a piss on the Andromeda Galaxy? And i'm sure those things are deathtraps, pissing on the wrong alien planet is probably lethal.


Pissing on Andromeda?

media-amazon.comView Full Size

Frowns on your shenanigans
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ehm1217: This is why we need to bring back good, old-fashioned phone booths. Less dangerous. Less maintenance. Plus, they offer all-day availability.


I remember them in Manhattan, hold your nose to dial, and then step outside the booth to talk on the receiver. Of course it was only half an inch outside the booth.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: chitownmike: brap: As obits go, getting crushed under a telescopic urinal is less degrading than getting crushed under a microscopic urinal.

Got smashed in the pisser

In my wife's genealogical research she discovered that a great-great-grand-uncle's cause of death was recorded as, "Gravel."

No one knows what that means exactly.  Could be anything from some disease that had that word as a common euphemism that had since fallen out of favor, or perhaps he was somehow injured by dumping of gravel or something.


Gravel:  a disease characterised by small stones which are formed in the kidneys, passed along the ureters to the bladder, and expelled with the urine.  See also stranguary.  Synonym: kidney stone.  Sandy matter concreted in the kidneys.
Stranguary:  restricted urine flow.  A difficulty of urine attended with pain.  This could have included bladder stones and enlargement of the prostate.  See also gravel.
Glossary of Old Medical Terms https://www.thornber.net/medicine/html/medgloss.html
 
nitropissering
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Lambskincoat: I can't believe anyone was okay with that idea, it sounds like a suicide booth. Like the one in STTOS, A Taste of Armageddon.

If so, I'd say it's a bit closer to the first episode of Futurama.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EbmQxZkSswI?start=95]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: Wessoman: What the hell is a Telescopic Urinal? Does that mean I can take a piss on the Andromeda Galaxy? And i'm sure those things are deathtraps, pissing on the wrong alien planet is probably lethal.

Pissing on Andromeda?

[media-amazon.com image 500x276]
Frowns on your shenanigans


Well, I see how that guy died lol.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: chitownmike: brap: As obits go, getting crushed under a telescopic urinal is less degrading than getting crushed under a microscopic urinal.

Got smashed in the pisser

In my wife's genealogical research she discovered that a great-great-grand-uncle's cause of death was recorded as, "Gravel."

No one knows what that means exactly.  Could be anything from some disease that had that word as a common euphemism that had since fallen out of favor, or perhaps he was somehow injured by dumping of gravel or something.


It could mean, pounded into the gravel by a runaway horse and carriage.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Do I want to know how this happened?


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

These things raise up out of the street at night and retract during the day.

I'm guessing a drunk passed out in it and when it retracted it did crushed him in the gap
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abbarach: You should also cover King Missile


Big fan from their early years 1986/7....and then one day on college radio in the 90's, I recognize John S Hall singing about penises.

"Wow, they made the big time"

PS. My uncle was their photographer for a while and I grew up down the road from Kramer, (producer)

I also had the chance to audition as bassist for them but when they asked if I could do it, (1987) I had just signed up with the Army...."Sorry guys, as much as this would be cool, I can't. I just joined the Army.."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: whatisaidwas: Telescopic Urinal is the name of my Gothic Christian Death Metal trombone ensemble.

I would love to hear your band's version of "Take a piss on me"

Do you that one?

I think this band did the original

[Fark user image image 479x480]


The faith tones were some handsome and stout, young women. Is that a for reals old album cover?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: whatisaidwas: Telescopic Urinal is the name of my Gothic Christian Death Metal trombone ensemble.

I would love to hear your band's version of "Take a piss on me"

Do you that one?

I think this band did the original

[Fark user image 479x480]


That one on the right...Buddy Holly in drag?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People who CANNOT use this thing*:
1) Women
2) Anyone during the day
3) Anyone needing to take a dump


* under normal circumstances, which clearly don't seem to be the case here.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
URILIFT | London Urinals On Street | Pop-Up Toilet For Male & Female Urinal
Youtube wtMmcINhJgE
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a bizarre invention.  Pubs don't have bathrooms?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: abbarach: You should also cover King Missile

Big fan from their early years 1986/7....and then one day on college radio in the 90's, I recognize John S Hall singing about penises.

"Wow, they made the big time"

PS. My uncle was their photographer for a while and I grew up down the road from Kramer, (producer)

I also had the chance to audition as bassist for them but when they asked if I could do it, (1987) I had just signed up with the Army...."Sorry guys, as much as this would be cool, I can't. I just joined the Army.."


Yeah, I will admit that I had got a copy of  King Missile Dog Fly Religion Fluting on the Hump around 1989 and I loved it. Nobody really talks about it but there was a really awesome late 1980s art rock scene, I was big into Negativland, Royal Trux, Beat Happening and Bongwater around the time. I think the biggest band to make it out of this period of late 80s weirdness was Sonic Youth, who often get lumped in with other grunge.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: People who CANNOT use this thing*:
1) Women
2) Anyone during the day
3) Anyone needing to take a dump


* under normal circumstances, which clearly don't seem to be the case here.


I've been acquainted with some biological women that could make this thing work for them.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sorry this man died. That said, I'd love tyo live in a city where I could summon a urinal out of the ground if I needed to pee.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ehm1217: TWX: chitownmike: brap: As obits go, getting crushed under a telescopic urinal is less degrading than getting crushed under a microscopic urinal.

Got smashed in the pisser

In my wife's genealogical research she discovered that a great-great-grand-uncle's cause of death was recorded as, "Gravel."

No one knows what that means exactly.  Could be anything from some disease that had that word as a common euphemism that had since fallen out of favor, or perhaps he was somehow injured by dumping of gravel or something.

Gravel:  a disease characterised by small stones which are formed in the kidneys, passed along the ureters to the bladder, and expelled with the urine.  See also stranguary.  Synonym: kidney stone.  Sandy matter concreted in the kidneys.
Stranguary:  restricted urine flow.  A difficulty of urine attended with pain.  This could have included bladder stones and enlargement of the prostate.  See also gravel.
Glossary of Old Medical Terms https://www.thornber.net/medicine/html/medgloss.html


That's great, exactly the kind of thing everyone should know about, you have done us all a service with your knowledge. Go the fark away!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Gyrfalcon: Do I want to know how this happened?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x828]
These things raise up out of the street at night and retract during the day.

I'm guessing a drunk passed out in it and when it retracted it did crushed him in the gap


They should put these up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wtMmcINhJgE]


I'm sure some would consider me puritanical, but I'm not keen on seeing people piss into a machine out in the open any more than them pissing anywhere else out in the open.  This solution to people pissing on buildings or streets is at-best highly flawed.

And that's before accounting for the thing having killed someone.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Solty Dog: To be fair, normal porta johns look like Dr Who boxes to Brits. Got to differentiate them somehow.

or Dr. Poo boxes, if you will.


The Turdis.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Gyrfalcon: Do I want to know how this happened?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x828]
These things raise up out of the street at night and retract during the day.

I'm guessing a drunk passed out in it and when it retracted it did crushed him in the gap


Article says it was somebody who was "working on the device" - though, since this is England, your guess could still be correct.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.