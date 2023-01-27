 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Man who killed wife tries the "She was asking for it defense"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
18
    More: Unlikely, Crime, Pain, Nerve injury, Arrest, Salt Lake City, wife's wishes, David Richard Meyer, 70-year-old man  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 5:28 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Utah? Hell, it's surprising they didn't pay him a bounty and give him a lifetime achievement award.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But did she receive the it defense?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Dave stated that he then left her body to be in the room for several days before reporting the incident," the paper reported.

The real crime is your journalist's atrocious editing.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Regardless of what you think of legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide, I don't think it will ever be legal to accomplish iat in your home with a pistol to the temple.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Regardless of what you think of legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide, I don't think it will ever be legal to accomplish iat in your home with a pistol to the temple.


Doctors know what the moral to this story is with assisted suicide:

"Get paid in advance!"

comingsoon.netView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Regardless of what you think of legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide, I don't think it will ever be legal to accomplish iat in your home with a pistol to the temple.


Yeah, but at this point in the US what choice is there?  A bullet is cheaper than the cost of pills to OD on, and we got more guns than people in this country.

/Situation sucks
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We just had this story, but the other way 'round.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/wife-shoots-terminally-ill-husband-daytona-beach-hospital-barricades-r-rcna66852
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Regardless of what you think of legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide, I don't think it will ever be legal to accomplish iat in your home with a pistol to the temple.


No, but since it is illegal folks have to resort to resort to things like that. Even ignoring this specific case - I don't think we know enough from TFA to judge whether the husband was being honest or not - people should have the right to choose when they die, if they want to.

I don't think people should be forced to live in pointless suffering just because other people say they have to because of "Judeo-Christian values". Fark "Judeo-Christian values".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Dave stated that he then left her body to be in the room for several days before reporting the incident," the paper reported.

The real crime is your journalist's atrocious editing.


Yeah, I don't think assisted suicide means leaving them decomposing in the bed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope:
"Get paid in advance!"

[comingsoon.net image 640x426]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Gyrfalcon: "Dave stated that he then left her body to be in the room for several days before reporting the incident," the paper reported.

The real crime is your journalist's atrocious editing.

Yeah, I don't think assisted suicide means leaving them decomposing in the bed.


And maybe you don't have a farking clue what he was going through, until he processed enough in his head to call.

Ah, the US: good farkin' "Christian" "no, you cannot kill yourself, or have someone else do it, never mind how much pain you have, God (tm) wants you to be in agony."
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Super Chronic: Regardless of what you think of legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide, I don't think it will ever be legal to accomplish iat in your home with a pistol to the temple.

Yeah, but at this point in the US what choice is there?  A bullet is cheaper than the cost of pills to OD on, and we got more guns than people in this country.

/Situation sucks


Utah and Mormons? Plenty of oxy around.

Shooting her would never fly as a legit defense, but mitigating circumstances would include reams of medical records detailing all that had been done to try and handle the pain, and a video of her asking to be put out of her misery. There are plenty of ways to end one's life without implicating the husband.

Guns have only about a 50-50 success rate when the person tries to shoot themselves, and plenty of people have survived being shot by others.

Leaving her body in the house for several days before calling the cops ain't a good idea either. Wonder what his search history looks like?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Canada, we let the MAID do it.  I personally only know of one case, but I do appreciate the fact that we have the option now.

MAID: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/medical-assistance-dying.html

I tried embedding that, but Fark couldn't follow it for some reason.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Joking aside, a woman at the assisted living I was working at ended her life a few weeks ago. Without giving too many details (HIPAA and all that), she was suffering a degenerative nerve disease, her husband died recently, and she was in a lot of pain. Thank god CA allows assisted suicide under those circumstances.

This case is strange and possibly sketchy; but it's possible the wife wanted to end her life and the husband didn't know any other way. We're still such a weirdo society when it comes to these things.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Euthanasia is becoming increasingly legal for a good reason. To avoid shiat like this. When you're desperate enough, any approach seems reasonable. Number one cause of a gun death is suicide in this country.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Super Chronic: Regardless of what you think of legalizing euthanasia or assisted suicide, I don't think it will ever be legal to accomplish iat in your home with a pistol to the temple.

Yeah, but at this point in the US what choice is there?  A bullet is cheaper than the cost of pills to OD on, and we got more guns than people in this country.

/Situation sucks


We have more pills than people, by a much higher margin
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Idk about "unlikely" tag. If her medical history insinuated pain and a car wreck then I understand the intent may have been good. However, this is why suicide compassionate should be available and if I were to ever assist anyone I would help give them a fat shot of heroin.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.