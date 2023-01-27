 Skip to content
(Centre Daily Times)   The cost for Penn State's Proud Boy comedy show is $7,500 of student activity money to the Proud Boys and $31,680 to the local police. Now that's more funny weird than funny ha-ha   (centredaily.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of only there were some institution regarded as a place where one could study finances, and responsibility.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should pull a Trump and not pay
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Of only there were some institution regarded as a place where one could study finances, and responsibility.


This is main campus, the MBA school is down around Harrisburg
Main campus is for the football team and Greek kids
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why should Penn State pay it all?

Why not the Proud Boys?

Interesting way to shut them down: get them to pay for their own security and when they don't throw their asses in jail.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Why should Penn State pay it all?

Why not the Proud Boys?

Interesting way to shut them down: get them to pay for their own security and when they don't throw their asses in jail.


Sure.  That's also a great way to shut down most speakers for progressive politics, as well as speakers supporting homosexuality, abortion rights, women's rights, anti-racism measures, etc.

Requiring speakers to pay for their security effectively gives veto rights to groups that are willing to vigorously protest them.  And given that we know that the right is willing to threaten violence at their protests, it basically means that anything they don't approve of would have to pay for police protection, effectively shutting down most people speaking against right wing causes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those idiots should be paying for it, but hey the cops should just volunteer their time to help out a bunch of like minded individuals.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

spongeboob: vudukungfu: Of only there were some institution regarded as a place where one could study finances, and responsibility.

This is main campus, the MBA school is down around Harrisburg
Main campus is for the football team and Greek kids


MBAs are overrated at any school.

PSU Main has a lot of the snazzier arts, science, and agriculture facilities to work with.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't understand why the bills are separate.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Penn State ❤ Boys
 
Flashlight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Why should Penn State pay it all?

Why not the Proud Boys?

Interesting way to shut them down: get them to pay for their own security and when they don't throw their asses in jail.


Debtors' prisons are reviled on Fark.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So who actually decided to defund the police? The school or student group?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Thoreny: Why should Penn State pay it all?

Why not the Proud Boys?

Interesting way to shut them down: get them to pay for their own security and when they don't throw their asses in jail.

Debtors' prisons are reviled on Fark.


Jail isn't a debtors prison. You fail to pay government mandated fines you go to jail. I would love to skip out on a few traffic tickets myself, but you know.,.,
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about no police, and let the riot happen?

See how the Proud Boys get through their hate rally without the usual police protection.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Why should Penn State pay it all?

Why not the Proud Boys?

Interesting way to shut them down: get them to pay for their own security and when they don't throw their asses in jail.


They weren't invited by a student group as a comedy show
This group
https://uncensoredamerica.us/

They are next hosting a debate between John Doyle and Hunter Avalon on a return to traditional gender rules, it appears both John and Hunter are conservative activists so not sure how that is a debate
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbaggins: How about no police, and let the riot happen?

See how the Proud Boys get through their hate rally without the usual police protection.


It's especially funny because the proud boys attacked the counter protesters with chemical weapons, and the police explicitly did nothing, as per TFA.

I would venture that this would be a fine excuse for not paying the police, for not performing the service that they were contracted to perform.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Inchoate: spongeboob: vudukungfu: Of only there were some institution regarded as a place where one could study finances, and responsibility.

This is main campus, the MBA school is down around Harrisburg
Main campus is for the football team and Greek kids

MBAs are overrated at any school.

PSU Main has a lot of the snazzier arts, science, and agriculture facilities to work with.


PSU had/is having  a book signing by Grant Spanier in the HUB bookstore so he could sell his book about how he and Joe Paterno did nothing wrong and were the victims of a Witch hunt.
https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/former-penn-state-president-graham-spanier-to-promote-his-book-on-sandusky-scandal-in-campus-appearance/
fark PSU
 
