 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Good news for all those planning on their annual vacation to hurricane ravaged Sanibel Island. "flesh-eating bacteria no longer a problem"   (cleveland.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Hazard, Seawater, House, Florida Department of Health, Community, Bacteria, Feces, Barrier island  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 2:33 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just finished a camping trip in southwest Florida. The hurricane damage along the coastline and further inland was sobering and predictive of that state's future. Likewise, the continuing development in Florida speaks volumes of both our greed, stupidity and foolishness. Hurricane Ian, like Michael, are the new normal for tropical cyclones.

I'll just stay here. At this rate, I'll have Florida-like climate here in north Alabama within my remaining lifetime.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still on the fence about cannibalism tho.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Likewise, the continuing development in Florida speaks volumes of both our greed, stupidity and foolishness.


That's one of the more heartbreaking things about that state. Unfortunately such short-sighted thinking is a tradition down there.

My family tries to vacation on Sanibel yearly. Even though the rebuilding process has been remarkable already, I still think it will be at least a couple of years before we vacation there again.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My grandparents-in-law retired to a Ft Meyers senior community 15 years ago. They spent 60% of their time in hotels due to hurricanes. The stress killed the wife at 70 and, like other men of his generation, he died a year later because he couldn't handle someone not doting on him.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: My grandparents-in-law retired to a Ft Meyers senior community 15 years ago. They spent 60% of their time in hotels due to hurricanes. The stress killed the wife at 70 and, like other men of his generation, he died a year later because he couldn't handle someone not doting on him.


Kind of a non sequitur, now that I think about it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Flesh Eating Bacteria No Longer A Problem : Florida  ::  Unexplained Fires Are A Matter For The Courts : Canyonero
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thousand still living in tents in and around the Ft. Meyers area according to news reports. Desantis was told and said, yeah they could use some trailers. Shrugs.
All of these tent dwellers can't afford to rebuild even after insurance so they live on pads because it's all they have left.
Neighbors have been kind enough to let them plug extension cords into their power.
Rugged self reliance and bootstrapping at play.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: AirForceVet: Likewise, the continuing development in Florida speaks volumes of both our greed, stupidity and foolishness.

That's one of the more heartbreaking things about that state. Unfortunately such short-sighted thinking is a tradition down there.

My family tries to vacation on Sanibel yearly. Even though the rebuilding process has been remarkable already, I still think it will be at least a couple of years before we vacation there again.


After the mid 70s, we used to vacation there almost every year. Then, we discovered closer beaches that we liked and for 10 or so years went there. After our son moved down to SW Florida we resumed taking vacations on Sanibel so we could spend time with him. Our first vacation was 2 years after Hurricane Charlie. And it was a shock. Periwinkle Ave -- the main drag -- looked as if it had been bombed.  Hurricane Ian was far worse. I have no idea when we'll go back since our son's enthusiasm for any part of Florida does not exist beyond the good friends he's made.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For those who have never woken up in a tent on the Sanibel shore, it is truly a beautiful experience.

Contaminated water, just pay attention to the tides and currents, look at your local county/municipal website to see when they discharge sewage.

I'm already planning my summer vacay to Sanibel
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Thousand still living in tents in and around the Ft. Meyers area according to news reports. Desantis was told and said, yeah they could use some trailers. Shrugs.
All of these tent dwellers can't afford to rebuild even after insurance so they live on pads because it's all they have left.
Neighbors have been kind enough to let them plug extension cords into their power.
Rugged self reliance and bootstrapping at play.


No, that's not what those words mean
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pretty sure Michael Flynn still lives around those parts
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of those places dare I say should just be a wildlife refuge.

Enjoy your extreme weather and sea level rise.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.