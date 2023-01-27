 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Bicycle lane takes up too much space on roadway, all 7 feet of it   (metro.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Lane, Roundabout, Bus lane, Cycling infrastructure, Sidewalk, Traffic, Carriageway, Birmingham City Council  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2023 at 7:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


I smell a Photoshop contest.
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here they did a real number on miles of 4 lane city streets (2 lanes each direction). They eliminated the right travel lane, put a bike lane at the curb, then parking (sort of in the middle of the street) then the vehicular travel lane. For to have a protected bike lane. What happens, is the bike lane fills up with giant piles of leaves which the city can't or won't clean up, cars are parked all helter-skelter in the parking lane, and bikes are left with the one travel lane. Lots of time money and effort for less than nothing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm more confused by the double yellow along the curb
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You think that's bad? Many of the streets around here are completely taken up by cars so everyone has to drive. It creates tons of traffic and requires that everyone own a car. Expensive (privately and publicly), wasteful, and polluting.
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trasnform: Here they did a real number on miles of 4 lane city streets (2 lanes each direction). They eliminated the right travel lane, put a bike lane at the curb, then parking (sort of in the middle of the street) then the vehicular travel lane. For to have a protected bike lane. What happens, is the bike lane fills up with giant piles of leaves which the city can't or won't clean up, cars are parked all helter-skelter in the parking lane, and bikes are left with the one travel lane. Lots of time money and effort for less than nothing.


NE Glisan in Portland?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay that is weird, but in a different way than i thought it meant, i thought it was a 7' wide bike lane rather than one 7' long.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who is the Facepalm for? The people who went to all of the trouble to stripe just 7 feet, or the people who think this is totally normal?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.